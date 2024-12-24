script‘Award the Khel Ratna if you wish, but we won’t apply,’ says Manu Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan Bhaker | Award the Khel Ratna if you wish, but we won&#39;t apply,&quot; says Manu Bhaker&#39;s father Ram Kishan Bhaker. | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

‘Award the Khel Ratna if you wish, but we won’t apply,’ says Manu Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan Bhaker

The exclusion of Manu Bhaker from the list of nominees for the upcoming Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award has sparked controversy. Speaking to ‘Patrika’, Manu Bhaker’s father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, stated that they will not apply for the award, adding that they would accept it if offered, but would not actively pursue it.

New DelhiDec 24, 2024 / 10:45 am

Patrika Desk

Manu Bhaker in Paris Olympics 2024
The exclusion of young shooter Manu Bhaker, a double bronze medallist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, from the list of potential recipients of the upcoming Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award has ignited controversy. Reports suggest that Bhaker’s name is absent from the tentative list of awardees for this year’s sports awards. Although the list is yet to be officially released, sources within the Ministry of Sports claim that Bhaker’s name was not included because she did not submit a nomination.
Commenting on this controversy, Manu Bhaker’s father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, told ‘Patrika’ that if the Ministry of Sports is proud of his daughter’s achievements, they should award her the Khel Ratna. He stated that he would not be applying for the award.

Father Alleges Bureaucratic Discretion in Selection Committee

While media reports claimed that Manu Bhaker had submitted her name for the Khel Ratna, her father categorically denied this. He asserted, “I can confidently say that none of the previous Khel Ratna recipients applied for the award. What is the need? Whether you apply or not, the award is given at the discretion of the committee, which is dominated by bureaucrats.”

The Selection Process

1. Until a few years ago, a player’s nomination was submitted by their federation. If the federation failed to submit a nomination, the player could submit their own. However, federations have now been removed from this process.
2. Now, players must submit their nominations to the award committee. This committee then decides which players will receive the awards.

Composition of the Selection Committee

The 12-member committee’s chairperson is appointed by the Ministry of Sports. The committee comprises four former Olympians, three sports journalists, one sports administrator, one official from SAI (Sports Authority of India), one para-sports athlete, and one sports expert.

