‘Award the Khel Ratna if you wish, but we won’t apply,’ says Manu Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan Bhaker

Commenting on this controversy, Manu Bhaker’s father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, told ‘Patrika’ that if the Ministry of Sports is proud of his daughter’s achievements, they should award her the Khel Ratna. He stated that he would not be applying for the award.

Father Alleges Bureaucratic Discretion in Selection Committee While media reports claimed that Manu Bhaker had submitted her name for the Khel Ratna, her father categorically denied this. He asserted, “I can confidently say that none of the previous Khel Ratna recipients applied for the award. What is the need? Whether you apply or not, the award is given at the discretion of the committee, which is dominated by bureaucrats.”

The Selection Process 1. Until a few years ago, a player’s nomination was submitted by their federation. If the federation failed to submit a nomination, the player could submit their own. However, federations have now been removed from this process.