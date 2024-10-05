Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Who is ACU Chief Sharad Kumar 68-year-old Sharad Kumar is from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and is a 1979 batch IPS officer from the Haryana cadre. He led the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India’s top anti-terrorism organization, from 2013 to 2017, where he handled several high-profile terrorism cases, including the Pathankot airbase attack. During his tenure at the NIA, he strengthened the agency’s capabilities in combating terrorism and disrupting terrorist financing networks.

Twice Received the President’s Police Medal Besides his role at the NIA, Sharad Kumar served as the Vigilance Commissioner at the Central Vigilance Commission from 2018 to 2020. He also held the interim post of Central Vigilance Commissioner. His law enforcement career has been recognized with prestigious awards, including the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 1996 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2004.