Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

BCCI appoints former NIA chief as new ACU head

New DelhiOct 05, 2024 / 02:54 pm

Patrika Desk

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sharad Kumar, who has extensive experience in anti-terrorism cases, as the new head of its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). Kumar’s appointment brings law enforcement expertise to the BCCI’s efforts to protect the integrity of cricket. It is expected that he will tackle corruption in Indian cricket, particularly match-fixing and betting, and maintain the integrity of the game.

Who is ACU Chief Sharad Kumar

68-year-old Sharad Kumar is from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and is a 1979 batch IPS officer from the Haryana cadre. He led the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India’s top anti-terrorism organization, from 2013 to 2017, where he handled several high-profile terrorism cases, including the Pathankot airbase attack. During his tenure at the NIA, he strengthened the agency’s capabilities in combating terrorism and disrupting terrorist financing networks.

Twice Received the President’s Police Medal

Besides his role at the NIA, Sharad Kumar served as the Vigilance Commissioner at the Central Vigilance Commission from 2018 to 2020. He also held the interim post of Central Vigilance Commissioner. His law enforcement career has been recognized with prestigious awards, including the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 1996 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2004.

Will Replace KK Mishra

Sharad Kumar’s appointment was officially announced on September 29 during the BCCI’s annual general meeting, and he took charge on October 1. His appointment is for a three-year term, replacing KK Mishra, another former IPS officer from the Haryana cadre. As the ACU chief, he will tackle corruption in Indian cricket, particularly match-fixing and betting, in his new role.

