scriptBCCI Slaps Heavy Fine on Rajat Patidar After RCB's Thrilling Win Against Mumbai | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Sports

BCCI Slaps Heavy Fine on Rajat Patidar After RCB's Thrilling Win Against Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a thrilling 12-run victory against Mumbai Indians on Monday night in IPL 2025.

BharatApr 08, 2025 / 01:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar

BCCI fines Rajat Patidar: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in a thrilling match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Monday, 7 April, in the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). RCB, thanks to half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, posted 221 runs and then restricted Mumbai Indians to 209. However, RCB captain Rajat Patidar made a fielding error during the match, the consequences of which he faced both during and after the game.

Penalty during the match

Rajat Patidar was found guilty of slow over-rate in this match. During the match, he was penalised for having one fielder short of the boundary during the last over of Mumbai’s innings. Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has imposed a fine of ₹12 lakh on him.

IPL statement

The IPL statement said that Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Rajat Patidar has been fined because his team maintained a slow over-rate during IPL 2025 match number 20 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

First offence of the season

This was the team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct, relating to minimum over-rate offences. Rajat Patidar has been fined ₹12 lakh for this.

News / Sports / BCCI Slaps Heavy Fine on Rajat Patidar After RCB's Thrilling Win Against Mumbai

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Hit and Run: Two Killed, Nine Injured as Speeding SUV Runs Amok

Special

Jaipur Hit and Run: Two Killed, Nine Injured as Speeding SUV Runs Amok

38 minutes ago

Rajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert

Jaipur

Rajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert

in 36 minutes

‘Sikandar’ Tanks on Second Monday, ‘L2 Empuraan’ Nears ₹100 Crore, ‘Chhaava’ Continues Strong

Bollywood

‘Sikandar’ Tanks on Second Monday, ‘L2 Empuraan’ Nears ₹100 Crore, ‘Chhaava’ Continues Strong

in 48 minutes

BCCI Slaps Heavy Fine on Rajat Patidar After RCB's Thrilling Win Against Mumbai

Sports

BCCI Slaps Heavy Fine on Rajat Patidar After RCB's Thrilling Win Against Mumbai

in 4 hours

Latest Sports

BCCI Slaps Heavy Fine on Rajat Patidar After RCB's Thrilling Win Against Mumbai

Sports

BCCI Slaps Heavy Fine on Rajat Patidar After RCB's Thrilling Win Against Mumbai

in 4 hours

Four Indians Among IPL's Top 5 Bowlers; Ashwin Poised to Break Bravo's Record

Sports

Four Indians Among IPL's Top 5 Bowlers; Ashwin Poised to Break Bravo's Record

in 2 hours

Sunrisers Hyderabad's ₹39.25 Crore Top-Order Flops Fuel IPL 2025 Slump

Sports

Sunrisers Hyderabad's ₹39.25 Crore Top-Order Flops Fuel IPL 2025 Slump

in 1 hour

SRH's Cummins Expresses Frustration After Fourth Straight Defeat Against GT's Pace Attack

Sports

SRH's Cummins Expresses Frustration After Fourth Straight Defeat Against GT's Pace Attack

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.