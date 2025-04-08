BCCI Slaps Heavy Fine on Rajat Patidar After RCB's Thrilling Win Against Mumbai

Penalty during the match Rajat Patidar was found guilty of slow over-rate in this match. During the match, he was penalised for having one fielder short of the boundary during the last over of Mumbai’s innings. Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has imposed a fine of ₹12 lakh on him.

IPL statement The IPL statement said that Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Rajat Patidar has been fined because his team maintained a slow over-rate during IPL 2025 match number 20 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.