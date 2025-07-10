Bumrah Returns as England Include Archer in Lord's Test XI

Although Team India played the second Test match in the absence of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep ensured his absence wasn't felt. Akash Deep took a total of 10 wickets in both innings of the second Test, while Mohammed Siraj claimed seven. India lost the first Test match against England by five wickets. Team India then won the second Test by 336 runs, levelling the series 1-1. The second match was played at Edgbaston. Shubman Gill recorded his first win as Test captain there; it was also India's first Test victory at Edgbaston.