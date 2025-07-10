10 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Sports

Bumrah Returns as England Include Archer in Lord's Test XI

The third Test match between India and England has begun at Lord's. As expected, Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the playing XI. See both teams' playing XIs.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo- BCCI)
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo- BCCI)

England vs India 3rd Test Playing 11: The third Test match between India and England has begun at Lord's, with England winning the toss and opting to bat first. Both teams have made one change to their playing eleven. Jasprit Bumrah has returned to India's playing eleven, resulting in Prasidh Krishna being dropped. England had already announced their playing eleven earlier; their change sees Jofra Archer replacing Josh Tongue. This marks Archer's return to the Test team after four years; his last Test match was against India in February 2021.

Although Team India played the second Test match in the absence of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep ensured his absence wasn't felt. Akash Deep took a total of 10 wickets in both innings of the second Test, while Mohammed Siraj claimed seven. India lost the first Test match against England by five wickets. Team India then won the second Test by 336 runs, levelling the series 1-1. The second match was played at Edgbaston. Shubman Gill recorded his first win as Test captain there; it was also India's first Test victory at Edgbaston.

India's Playing Eleven

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj.

England's Playing Eleven

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, and Shoaib Bashir.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Cricket News

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 03:54 pm

English News / Sports / Bumrah Returns as England Include Archer in Lord's Test XI
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.