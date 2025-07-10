Bumrah Returns as England Include Archer in Lord's Test XI

England vs India 3rd Test Playing 11: The third Test match between India and England has begun at Lord's, with England winning the toss and opting to bat first. Both teams have made one change to their playing eleven. Jasprit Bumrah has returned to India's playing eleven, resulting in Prasidh Krishna being dropped. England had already announced their playing eleven earlier; their change sees Jofra Archer replacing Josh Tongue. This marks Archer's return to the Test team after four years; his last Test match was against India in February 2021.
Although Team India played the second Test match in the absence of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep ensured his absence wasn't felt. Akash Deep took a total of 10 wickets in both innings of the second Test, while Mohammed Siraj claimed seven. India lost the first Test match against England by five wickets. Team India then won the second Test by 336 runs, levelling the series 1-1. The second match was played at Edgbaston. Shubman Gill recorded his first win as Test captain there; it was also India's first Test victory at Edgbaston.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj.
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, and Shoaib Bashir.