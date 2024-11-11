scriptCG News: Korba’s daughter Purvi Kanwar has increased the state’s pride, won a gold medal in Taekwondo after 8 years | Latest News | Patrika News
CG News: Korba’s daughter Purvi Kanwar has increased the state’s pride, won a gold medal in Taekwondo after 8 years

Korba News: Purvi Kanwar, representing Chhattisgarh state, has won a gold medal in the 68th National Taekwondo School Games held in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh from November 8 to 12.

KorbaNov 11, 2024 / 04:21 pm

Patrika Desk

CG News
CG News: Purvi Kanwar has increased Chhattisgarh’s pride by winning a gold medal in Taekwondo. Coach Lokesh Rathore has expressed happiness over the medal won after 8 years, saying that our girls are no less than boys.
It is worth mentioning that in the 68th National Taekwondo School Games held in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh from November 8 to 12, Purvi Kanwar from Korba won a gold medal for Chhattisgarh. Purvi was representing Chhattisgarh in the over 38 kg weight category. Purvi has also won bronze medals in Khelo India, Cadet National, and Sub-Junior categories, increasing Korba’s pride.

State’s name shines

Coach Lokesh Rathore has expressed happiness over Purvi’s success. Coach Rathore said that after 8 years, Chhattisgarh has won a gold medal in the School Games. Purvi Kanwar, who won the gold medal, has not only made Korba proud but also increased the state’s pride. He said that girls who are underestimated in sports have been given a befitting reply by Purvi. Purvi Kanwar has also won bronze medals in Khelo India, Cadet National, and Sub-Junior categories, increasing Korba’s pride.

CG News: Korba's daughter Purvi Kanwar has increased the state's pride, won a gold medal in Taekwondo after 8 years

