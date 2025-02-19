scriptChampions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Worried Before Opening Match, Star Pacer Likely to Miss Out | Latest News | Patrika News
Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Worried Before Opening Match, Star Pacer Likely to Miss Out

Haris Rauf Injury Update: Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the Champions Trophy in Karachi today, Wednesday, 19 February. However, the participation of injured star fast bowler Haris Rauf remains uncertain.

BharatFeb 19, 2025 / 11:00 am

Patrika Desk

Haris Rauf Injury Update: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is about to begin. Today, Wednesday, 19 February, the tournament’s opening match will be played between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. Both teams will want to start their campaign with a win. Pakistan’s star fast bowler Haris Rauf may have to sit out the match to be played in Karachi due to injury. Rauf had to withdraw from the recently concluded tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa due to chest and abdominal pain.
It is being reported that Haris Rauf is fit for selection, but he will take some time to fully recover. Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan has said that he hasn’t yet bowled at full strength. However, it’s good news that he is no longer experiencing any discomfort. Currently, it’s undecided whether he will play in the opening match of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand. Indeed, doubts arose about his participation when former fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, suggested that if Rauf’s injury is a side strain, it could take a long time to heal.

Rauf is feeling no discomfort – Rizwan

In a pre-match press conference, Mohammad Rizwan provided an update on Haris Rauf’s injury, stating that Rauf bowled at 80% capacity yesterday and is bowling with rhythm today. He informed that Rauf is no longer experiencing any discomfort. It is hoped that he is fully fit. However, Rizwan did not explicitly confirm whether he will be included in the opening match against New Zealand.

