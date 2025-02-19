Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Worried Before Opening Match, Star Pacer Likely to Miss Out

It is being reported that Haris Rauf is fit for selection, but he will take some time to fully recover. Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan has said that he hasn’t yet bowled at full strength. However, it’s good news that he is no longer experiencing any discomfort. Currently, it’s undecided whether he will play in the opening match of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand. Indeed, doubts arose about his participation when former fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, suggested that if Rauf’s injury is a side strain, it could take a long time to heal.

Rauf is feeling no discomfort – Rizwan In a pre-match press conference, Mohammad Rizwan provided an update on Haris Rauf’s injury, stating that Rauf bowled at 80% capacity yesterday and is bowling with rhythm today. He informed that Rauf is no longer experiencing any discomfort. It is hoped that he is fully fit. However, Rizwan did not explicitly confirm whether he will be included in the opening match against New Zealand.