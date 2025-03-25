Chandigarh's New Stadium to Host 2025 World Cup Final

Mullanpur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Raipur have not yet hosted any women’s international matches. Indore’s Nehru Stadium has hosted two women’s ODI matches, including one from the 1997 World Cup. However, this time, matches are likely to be held at the Holkar Stadium. Only Visakhapatnam’s ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has hosted six women’s T20 and five women’s ODI matches, the last of which was in 2014.

Besides Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, hosts India have already qualified for the competition. The final two teams will be decided through the Women’s World Cup Qualifier, to be played from 9 April in Lahore. If Pakistan qualifies, the World Cup will be held in a hybrid model, with Pakistan’s matches likely to be played in either the UAE or Sri Lanka. A mutual agreement was reached between the BCCI and PCB for the men’s Champions Trophy in 2025.

This will be the fifth time India will host the Women’s ODI World Cup and the first time since 2013. India last hosted a women’s tournament during the T20 World Cup in 2016. India were eliminated in the group stage in both competitions. The format of the 2025 edition will be the same as in 2022, where eight teams will play 31 matches.

India were runners-up in the 2017 World Cup and were just one step away from the semi-finals in 2022. This will be India’s first Women’s ODI World Cup after the retirement of both Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.