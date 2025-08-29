Chopra Misses Diamond League Title Again

Neeraj Chopra's first attempt was 84.35 meters. Weber's first throw was 91.51 meters, taking the lead and maintaining it until the end. Neeraj's second throw was not very impressive, managing only 82.00 meters. Weber improved, throwing 91.51 meters again. Neeraj Chopra's third, fourth, and fifth attempts were fouls. In his sixth attempt, Neeraj put in more effort, overtaking Keshorne Walcott to reach second place. Neeraj's final throw was 85.01 meters, his best throw in the final.