Chopra Misses Diamond League Title Again

Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League 2025: Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has once again finished second. He failed to win the Diamond League final and missed out on becoming champion for the third consecutive time. In the final held in Zurich, Switzerland, Neeraj could only manage a throw of 85.01 meters, securing second place.
Germany's Julian Weber once again delivered a stellar performance, throwing 91.51 meters to win the Diamond League title. Weber improved on his personal best; he was the only athlete to cross the 90-meter mark. Neeraj last won the Diamond League title in 2022, while in 2023 and 2024, Neeraj finished second.
Neeraj Chopra's first attempt was 84.35 meters. Weber's first throw was 91.51 meters, taking the lead and maintaining it until the end. Neeraj's second throw was not very impressive, managing only 82.00 meters. Weber improved, throwing 91.51 meters again. Neeraj Chopra's third, fourth, and fifth attempts were fouls. In his sixth attempt, Neeraj put in more effort, overtaking Keshorne Walcott to reach second place. Neeraj's final throw was 85.01 meters, his best throw in the final.
Besides Julian Weber and Neeraj, Keshorne Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago finished third with a throw of 84.95 meters. Grenada's Anderson Peters finished fourth with a throw of 82.06 meters.
Neeraj's personal best is 90.23 meters. He achieved this at the Doha Diamond League on 16 May. Despite this, he finished second. Weber secured first place with his final throw of 91.06 meters. The 31-year-old Weber also beat Chopra at the Janusz Kusociński Memorial competition in Poland on 23 May. Weber threw 86.12 meters, and Chopra threw 84.14 meters. Peters finished third in both competitions.