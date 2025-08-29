Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Sports

Chopra Misses Diamond League Title Again

Julian Weber of Germany delivered a stunning performance once again, throwing a 91.51-metre javelin to clinch the Diamond League title. Neeraj Chopra could only manage a throw of 85.01 metres, finishing in second place.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 29, 2025

Neeraj Chopra
डायमंड लीग में अपने प्रयास के बाद नीरज चोपड़ा (Photo Credit- IANS)

Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League 2025: Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has once again finished second. He failed to win the Diamond League final and missed out on becoming champion for the third consecutive time. In the final held in Zurich, Switzerland, Neeraj could only manage a throw of 85.01 meters, securing second place.

Julian Weber Wins the Title

Germany's Julian Weber once again delivered a stellar performance, throwing 91.51 meters to win the Diamond League title. Weber improved on his personal best; he was the only athlete to cross the 90-meter mark. Neeraj last won the Diamond League title in 2022, while in 2023 and 2024, Neeraj finished second.

Neeraj Chopra's Performance

Neeraj Chopra's first attempt was 84.35 meters. Weber's first throw was 91.51 meters, taking the lead and maintaining it until the end. Neeraj's second throw was not very impressive, managing only 82.00 meters. Weber improved, throwing 91.51 meters again. Neeraj Chopra's third, fourth, and fifth attempts were fouls. In his sixth attempt, Neeraj put in more effort, overtaking Keshorne Walcott to reach second place. Neeraj's final throw was 85.01 meters, his best throw in the final.

Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Final Performance:

First Attempt: 84.35 meters
Second Attempt: 82.00 meters
Third Attempt: Foul
Fourth Attempt: Foul
Fifth Attempt: Foul
Sixth Attempt: 85.01 meters

Anderson Peters Fails to Make Top 3

Besides Julian Weber and Neeraj, Keshorne Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago finished third with a throw of 84.95 meters. Grenada's Anderson Peters finished fourth with a throw of 82.06 meters.

Best Throws of All Seven Athletes in the Final:


  1. Julian Weber (Germany): 91.51 meters




  2. Neeraj Chopra (India): 85.01 meters




  3. Keshorne Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago): 84.95 meters




  4. Anderson Peters (Grenada): 82.06 meters




  5. Julius Yego (Kenya): 82.01 meters




  6. Andrian Mardare (Moldova): 81.81 meters




  7. Simon Wieland (Switzerland): 81.29 meters

Neeraj's personal best is 90.23 meters. He achieved this at the Doha Diamond League on 16 May. Despite this, he finished second. Weber secured first place with his final throw of 91.06 meters. The 31-year-old Weber also beat Chopra at the Janusz Kusociński Memorial competition in Poland on 23 May. Weber threw 86.12 meters, and Chopra threw 84.14 meters. Peters finished third in both competitions.

Share the news:

Published on:

29 Aug 2025 11:42 am

English News / Sports / Chopra Misses Diamond League Title Again
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.