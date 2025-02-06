Cristiano Ronaldo's 40th Birthday Message: Tackle Mental Stress by Leaving Work at Work

Locked Himself in a Room After Missing a Penalty Ronaldo said, “I remember missing a penalty during a match in Madrid. After the match, I locked myself in a dark room. I was very angry with myself.”

Started Talking to Himself Ronaldo said, “I was thinking about how I could fail. I didn’t have dinner and lay in bed like a sick person, talking to myself. I was saying to myself, ‘Why did I kick to the right? Why didn’t I kick to the left? You’re stupid.’ I was constantly talking to myself.”

Cried on the Pitch After Missing a Goal In the Round of 16 match of the Euro 2024 tournament, Ronaldo cried on the pitch after missing a penalty against Slovenia. This caused his mother, who was sitting in the stands, to become emotional as well. However, Portugal won the match.

Don’t Let Emotions Overwhelm You Ronaldo said that he is still learning a lot, but the most important thing is not to let emotions overwhelm you. The biggest cause of stress is the inability to control emotions.

Leave What Happened on the Pitch, on the Pitch Ronaldo said, “The most important thing I’ve learned in life is never to bring your work problems home. I leave football-related things and worries on the pitch.”

Understanding the Importance of Family The Portuguese star footballer said, “When I come home, I focus only on spending time with my family. This is extremely important. Although it was difficult to adjust to these things initially, everything fell into place over time.”