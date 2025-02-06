Cristiano Ronaldo's 40th Birthday Message: Tackle Mental Stress by Leaving Work at Work

scriptCristiano Ronaldo's 40th Birthday Message: Tackle Mental Stress by Leaving Work at Work | Latest News | Patrika News
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, on his 40th birthday, revealed that he struggled significantly with mental stress early in his career. He advised fans to leave work problems at work and spend time with their families.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 40th Birthday: Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star player, is currently one of the world’s best footballers and richest athletes. Millions of young people idolise Ronaldo, but there was a time when he struggled with mental stress. Celebrating his 40th birthday on Wednesday, Ronaldo revealed that he had to fight hard to overcome difficulties at the beginning of his career. During this time, Ronaldo learned how to overcome challenges and cope with mental stress.

Locked Himself in a Room After Missing a Penalty

Ronaldo said, “I remember missing a penalty during a match in Madrid. After the match, I locked myself in a dark room. I was very angry with myself.”

Started Talking to Himself

Ronaldo said, “I was thinking about how I could fail. I didn’t have dinner and lay in bed like a sick person, talking to myself. I was saying to myself, ‘Why did I kick to the right? Why didn’t I kick to the left? You’re stupid.’ I was constantly talking to myself.”

Cried on the Pitch After Missing a Goal

In the Round of 16 match of the Euro 2024 tournament, Ronaldo cried on the pitch after missing a penalty against Slovenia. This caused his mother, who was sitting in the stands, to become emotional as well. However, Portugal won the match.

Don’t Let Emotions Overwhelm You

Ronaldo said that he is still learning a lot, but the most important thing is not to let emotions overwhelm you. The biggest cause of stress is the inability to control emotions.

Leave What Happened on the Pitch, on the Pitch

Ronaldo said, “The most important thing I’ve learned in life is never to bring your work problems home. I leave football-related things and worries on the pitch.”

Understanding the Importance of Family

The Portuguese star footballer said, “When I come home, I focus only on spending time with my family. This is extremely important. Although it was difficult to adjust to these things initially, everything fell into place over time.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Impressive Performance

171 – Penalties scored in his career

31 – Times he missed penalties

923 – Total goals scored in his career so far

