CSK's Playoff Hopes Dashed After 5-Wicket Defeat to SRH

SRH’s Poor Start Chasing a 155-run target set by CSK, Hyderabad received an early blow when Abhishek Sharma was dismissed without scoring. Travis Head showed some promise but fell for 19 runs. All hopes rested on the explosive Heinrich Klaasen, but he too departed after scoring only 7 runs. Chasing a modest total, Hyderabad lost three wickets within 54 runs.

Mendís and Reddy Secure Victory Ishan Kishan, at number three, played a brilliant innings of 44 runs off 34 balls, keeping Hyderabad in the run chase. Hyderabad suffered their fourth setback at 90 runs with Kishan’s dismissal. However, an unbeaten 49-run partnership between Kamindu Mendís (32*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19*) for the sixth wicket secured Hyderabad’s victory.

CSK’s Innings Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first – a decision that proved correct. Chennai lost Shekhar Rashid on the very first ball of their innings, caught by Mohammad Shami. Ayush Badoni and Sam Curran put on a 39-run partnership for the second wicket, seemingly steadying Chennai’s innings. However, Harshal Patel dismissed Sam Curran for 9 runs.