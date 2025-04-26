scriptCSK's Playoff Hopes Dashed After 5-Wicket Defeat to SRH | Latest News | Patrika News
CSK's Playoff Hopes Dashed After 5-Wicket Defeat to SRH

CSK vs SRH Highlights: In the 43rd match of IPL 2025, SRH registered a resounding victory by five wickets, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, CSK’s campaign is virtually over.

BharatApr 26, 2025 / 10:03 am

Patrika Desk

CSK vs SRH Highlights: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered another home defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Friday, virtually ending their playoff hopes. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), on the other hand, secured a five-wicket victory in the tournament’s 43rd match, keeping their own playoff aspirations alive. A large crowd turned out at Chepauk to support Dhoni’s team, but CSK’s consistent losses this season left fans disappointed once again. Hyderabad, meanwhile, secured their third win of the season and their first-ever victory against CSK at the latter’s home ground.

SRH’s Poor Start

Chasing a 155-run target set by CSK, Hyderabad received an early blow when Abhishek Sharma was dismissed without scoring. Travis Head showed some promise but fell for 19 runs. All hopes rested on the explosive Heinrich Klaasen, but he too departed after scoring only 7 runs. Chasing a modest total, Hyderabad lost three wickets within 54 runs.

Mendís and Reddy Secure Victory

Ishan Kishan, at number three, played a brilliant innings of 44 runs off 34 balls, keeping Hyderabad in the run chase. Hyderabad suffered their fourth setback at 90 runs with Kishan’s dismissal. However, an unbeaten 49-run partnership between Kamindu Mendís (32*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19*) for the sixth wicket secured Hyderabad’s victory.

CSK’s Innings

Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first – a decision that proved correct. Chennai lost Shekhar Rashid on the very first ball of their innings, caught by Mohammad Shami. Ayush Badoni and Sam Curran put on a 39-run partnership for the second wicket, seemingly steadying Chennai’s innings. However, Harshal Patel dismissed Sam Curran for 9 runs.

CSK Fail to Complete 20 Overs

A partnership between Jadeja and Brevis developed, and after Dube’s arrival at the crease, Brevis smashed four sixes in two overs, maintaining Chennai’s run rate. However, after Brevis’ dismissal, Chennai’s innings faltered again, preventing them from completing their 20 overs. Deepak Hooda’s 22-run knock helped Chennai cross the 150-run mark, but the 150+ score proved insufficient against Hyderabad.

