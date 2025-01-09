scriptCummins’ Injury Woes: Will Aussie Skipper Miss Champions Trophy? | Cummins&#39; Injury Woes: Will Aussie Skipper Miss Champions Trophy? | Latest News | Patrika News
Cummins’ Injury Woes: Will Aussie Skipper Miss Champions Trophy?

Pat Cummins’ fitness remains a concern for the Australian team ahead of the Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

New DelhiJan 09, 2025 / 04:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins’ Injury, Champions Trophy 2025: Australian captain Pat Cummins (पैट कमिंस) has been rested for the Sri Lanka tour by Cricket Australia (CA). Cummins is also expecting his second child, contributing to his decision to skip the tour. However, he is also currently injured, having sustained an injury during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against India. This raises concerns about his participation in the Champions Trophy. George Bailey, chairman of selectors for Australia, has provided an update.
With the Champions Trophy starting on February 19th, Cummins’ fitness is a major concern for the Australian team. Bailey told the media, “Pat is currently on leave. He has a minor ankle injury. He will have a scan next week, after which we will have a better understanding of his condition.”
When asked about Cummins’ participation in the Champions Trophy, he responded, “It’s too early to say. A decision will be made after reviewing the scan results and his progress.” The Australian team is currently grappling with injuries to its key fast bowlers. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Cummins played despite pain, while Mitchell Starc also suffered an injury in the fourth Test but managed to play in the Sydney Test.
Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood’s (जोश हेजलवुड) shin injury ruled him out after the Gabba Test, and he has also been omitted from the Sri Lanka tour squad. Bailey expressed confidence in Hazlewood’s recovery, stating, “He is working hard, and we are receiving positive news about his progress.”
He clarified that excluding Hazlewood from the Sri Lanka tour was a precautionary measure to ensure his long-term fitness. Bailey said, “It would have taken him a while to be fit for this tour, so he wasn’t included. But we are confident he will be fully fit and ready for the Champions Trophy.”

