Cummins’ Injury Woes: Will Aussie Skipper Miss Champions Trophy?

With the Champions Trophy starting on February 19th, Cummins’ fitness is a major concern for the Australian team. Bailey told the media, “Pat is currently on leave. He has a minor ankle injury. He will have a scan next week, after which we will have a better understanding of his condition.”

When asked about Cummins’ participation in the Champions Trophy, he responded, “It’s too early to say. A decision will be made after reviewing the scan results and his progress.” The Australian team is currently grappling with injuries to its key fast bowlers. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Cummins played despite pain, while Mitchell Starc also suffered an injury in the fourth Test but managed to play in the Sydney Test.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood’s (जोश हेजलवुड) shin injury ruled him out after the Gabba Test, and he has also been omitted from the Sri Lanka tour squad. Bailey expressed confidence in Hazlewood’s recovery, stating, “He is working hard, and we are receiving positive news about his progress.”

He clarified that excluding Hazlewood from the Sri Lanka tour was a precautionary measure to ensure his long-term fitness. Bailey said, “It would have taken him a while to be fit for this tour, so he wasn’t included. But we are confident he will be fully fit and ready for the Champions Trophy.”