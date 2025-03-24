scriptDC vs LSG Pitch Report: Will Pacers or Batsmen Dominate Visakhapatnam? | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Sports

DC vs LSG Pitch Report: Will Pacers or Batsmen Dominate Visakhapatnam?

DC vs LSG, 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) both missed out on the playoffs last season. Both teams will be desperate for a strong start to the current season.

BharatMar 24, 2025 / 12:05 pm

Patrika Desk

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: The fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash on Monday. The match between the two teams will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Under the captaincy of Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals will aim for a positive start to their campaign, while Lucknow Super Giants will be led by Rishabh Pant.
Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) missed out on a playoff spot last season. Both Delhi and Lucknow recorded seven wins each, equalling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who were in fourth place. However, due to net run rate, Delhi and Lucknow failed to make it to the top 4. Therefore, both teams will be eager to start the current season with a resounding victory.

Pitch Report-

The pitch at the Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is considered to be batting-friendly. The average first-innings score at this ground is around 170 runs. Therefore, a high-scoring encounter between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants would not be surprising.
Looking at the 17th season of the IPL, two matches were played, both of which were high-scoring affairs. In the 13th match of that season, Delhi Capitals scored 191/5 runs and then restricted Chennai Super Kings to 171/6 runs, winning the match by 20 runs. In the 16th match of the previous season, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 272/7 and bowled out Delhi Capitals for 166 runs in 17.2 overs, securing a victory.
Looking at the IPL matches played so far at the Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, a total of 15 matches have been played. In these matches, the team batting first won 8 matches, while the team batting second won 7 matches.
Furthermore, the team winning the toss has won 8 matches, while the team losing the toss has won 7 matches. The highest team score at this ground is 272/7, achieved by Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals last season. The lowest team score at this ground is 92 runs, scored by Mumbai Indians in 2016.

News / Sports / DC vs LSG Pitch Report: Will Pacers or Batsmen Dominate Visakhapatnam?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Nagpur Violence: Bulldozer Razes Mastermind Fahim's House Amidst Heavy Police Deployment

Crime

Nagpur Violence: Bulldozer Razes Mastermind Fahim's House Amidst Heavy Police Deployment

in 5 hours

Bijapur IED Blast Injures Two Security Personnel

National News

Bijapur IED Blast Injures Two Security Personnel

in 13 minutes

Cheaper Flights from Jaipur: Airfares Down 25-50%

Special

Cheaper Flights from Jaipur: Airfares Down 25-50%

in 29 minutes

Yoga Instructor Suffers Silent Heart Attack After Marathon Session

Health

Yoga Instructor Suffers Silent Heart Attack After Marathon Session

in 41 minutes

Latest Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's Divorce Rocks the Internet

Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's Divorce Rocks the Internet

2 days ago

IPL 2025: New Rules to Significantly Benefit Bowlers, Explains Jaiswal's Coach

Cricket News

IPL 2025: New Rules to Significantly Benefit Bowlers, Explains Jaiswal's Coach

3 days ago

KKR vs RCB: IPL 2025 Live Streaming Details

Cricket News

KKR vs RCB: IPL 2025 Live Streaming Details

3 days ago

IPL 2025: BCCI scraps rule that got Hardik Pandya banned for one match

Cricket News

IPL 2025: BCCI scraps rule that got Hardik Pandya banned for one match

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.