DC vs LSG Pitch Report: Will Pacers or Batsmen Dominate Visakhapatnam?

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) missed out on a playoff spot last season. Both Delhi and Lucknow recorded seven wins each, equalling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who were in fourth place. However, due to net run rate, Delhi and Lucknow failed to make it to the top 4. Therefore, both teams will be eager to start the current season with a resounding victory.

Pitch Report- The pitch at the Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is considered to be batting-friendly. The average first-innings score at this ground is around 170 runs. Therefore, a high-scoring encounter between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants would not be surprising.

Looking at the 17th season of the IPL, two matches were played, both of which were high-scoring affairs. In the 13th match of that season, Delhi Capitals scored 191/5 runs and then restricted Chennai Super Kings to 171/6 runs, winning the match by 20 runs. In the 16th match of the previous season, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 272/7 and bowled out Delhi Capitals for 166 runs in 17.2 overs, securing a victory.

Looking at the IPL matches played so far at the Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, a total of 15 matches have been played. In these matches, the team batting first won 8 matches, while the team batting second won 7 matches.

Furthermore, the team winning the toss has won 8 matches, while the team losing the toss has won 7 matches. The highest team score at this ground is 272/7, achieved by Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals last season. The lowest team score at this ground is 92 runs, scored by Mumbai Indians in 2016.