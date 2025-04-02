scriptDhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Sports

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

Stephen Fleming on MS Dhoni: Social media is abuzz with speculation that IPL 2025 will be MS Dhoni’s last season, after which he will retire. Meanwhile, a surprising report suggests that Dhoni will only play six matches this season.

BharatApr 02, 2025 / 12:45 pm

Patrika Desk

MS Dhoni
Stephen Fleming on MS Dhoni: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the 11th match of IPL 2025. When Dhoni came to bat at number 7, CSK needed 54 runs from 25 balls. Dhoni could only manage 16 runs from 11 balls, and CSK lost the match. After the match, CSK coach Stephen Fleming revealed that MS cannot bat at full strength for 10 overs due to a knee problem. CSK also lost to RCB by 50 runs in Chepauk. In that match, Dhoni faced criticism for batting at number 9. Now, a shocking report claims that, according to the coach, Dhoni will only play six more matches this season.

‘His knees aren’t what they used to be’

After the loss against Rajasthan Royals, Fleming said that it’s a matter of time. Dhoni himself assesses this. His body, his knees, aren’t what they used to be. Although he is able to move properly, there is also a nutritional aspect. Therefore, he cannot bat at full strength for 10 overs.

‘Bringing him in at the 9th or 10th over isn’t appropriate’

He said that if the match is balanced, he will go for batting first, and there will also be opportunities when he will support other players. I also said last year that MS is valuable to us, his leadership and wicket-keeping skills, but bringing him in at the 9th or 10th over isn’t appropriate. He is trying to score runs after the 13th-14th over.

Dhoni to play only 6 more matches

Meanwhile, a report released on OneCricket’s official Instagram account states that CSK coach Stephen Fleming said, “I spoke with MS last night, and we discussed his future role in CSK. We concluded that he will only remain in Chepauk for the remainder of the season.”
This means he will only play six more matches this season. Currently, Chennai Super Kings have 11 out of 14 league matches remaining, of which 6 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai. No knockout matches will be played in Chepauk.

News / Sports / Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

newsupdate

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

in 14 minutes

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

Special

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

in 5 minutes

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Special

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

17 hours ago

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

Sports

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

in 4 hours

Latest Sports

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

Sports

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

in 4 hours

Digvesh Rathi's Notebook Celebration Costs Him Dearly: IPL Imposes Heavy Fine

Sports

Digvesh Rathi's Notebook Celebration Costs Him Dearly: IPL Imposes Heavy Fine

in 48 minutes

New Zealand Suffer Setback Ahead of Second ODI Against Pakistan

Sports

New Zealand Suffer Setback Ahead of Second ODI Against Pakistan

20 hours ago

Hardik Pandya elated after MI's first IPL 2025 win

Sports

Hardik Pandya elated after MI's first IPL 2025 win

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.