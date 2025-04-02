Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

‘His knees aren’t what they used to be’ After the loss against Rajasthan Royals, Fleming said that it’s a matter of time. Dhoni himself assesses this. His body, his knees, aren’t what they used to be. Although he is able to move properly, there is also a nutritional aspect. Therefore, he cannot bat at full strength for 10 overs.

‘Bringing him in at the 9th or 10th over isn’t appropriate’ He said that if the match is balanced, he will go for batting first, and there will also be opportunities when he will support other players. I also said last year that MS is valuable to us, his leadership and wicket-keeping skills, but bringing him in at the 9th or 10th over isn’t appropriate. He is trying to score runs after the 13th-14th over.

Back to the drawing board. #RRvCSK #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/855m8JfbOw — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 30, 2025 The emotion of the sport! 💛#AllYouNeedIsYellove

pic.twitter.com/a7TJzTeSYD — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 30, 2025 Dhoni to play only 6 more matches Meanwhile, a report released on OneCricket’s official Instagram account states that CSK coach Stephen Fleming said, “I spoke with MS last night, and we discussed his future role in CSK. We concluded that he will only remain in Chepauk for the remainder of the season.” Meanwhile, a report released on OneCricket’s official Instagram account states that CSK coach Stephen Fleming said, “I spoke with MS last night, and we discussed his future role in CSK. We concluded that he will only remain in Chepauk for the remainder of the season.”

This means he will only play six more matches this season. Currently, Chennai Super Kings have 11 out of 14 league matches remaining, of which 6 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai. No knockout matches will be played in Chepauk.