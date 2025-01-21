England Appoints New Vice-Captain Ahead of T20 Series Against India

Brook to Replace Moeen Ali The 25-year-old Brook has played 20 ODIs and 39 T20 Internationals for England. Previously, he was given the captaincy of the team in the ODI series against Australia. Although England lost that series 2-3, Brook scored over 300 runs in those five matches. Brook, who is rapidly making a name for himself in world cricket, will now replace senior all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Harry Brook appointed Vice Captain of the England white ball team. pic.twitter.com/2yyGDr0VIG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 21, 2025 First Match to be Played in Kolkata The England team will begin their five-match T20 series against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The English team has already arrived in Kolkata, and the players are rigorously training. This series will also mark the beginning of Brendon McCullum's tenure as head coach across all formats for the England team.

England’s Team for the T20 Series Against India Jos Buttler (Captain), Harry Brook (Vice-Captain), Ben Duckett, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Jofra Archer, and Mark Wood.