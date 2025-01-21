England Appoints New Vice-Captain Ahead of T20 Series Against India
India vs England T20i Series: The five-match T20 International series between India and England is set to commence on Wednesday, 22 January. Both teams have been rigorously training to secure victory in this series. Just before the start of this crucial series, the England Cricket Board made a significant change to the team. England has appointed young all-rounder Harry Brook as their new vice-captain for limited-overs formats. Brook will now serve as vice-captain in the T20 and ODI series against India, as well as in the Champions Trophy.
Brook to Replace Moeen Ali
The 25-year-old Brook has played 20 ODIs and 39 T20 Internationals for England. Previously, he was given the captaincy of the team in the ODI series against Australia. Although England lost that series 2-3, Brook scored over 300 runs in those five matches. Brook, who is rapidly making a name for himself in world cricket, will now replace senior all-rounder Moeen Ali.
First Match to be Played in Kolkata
The England team will begin their five-match T20 series against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The English team has already arrived in Kolkata, and the players are rigorously training. This series will also mark the beginning of Brendon McCullum’s tenure as head coach across all formats for the England team.
England’s Team for the T20 Series Against India
Jos Buttler (Captain), Harry Brook (Vice-Captain), Ben Duckett, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Jofra Archer, and Mark Wood.
England’s ODI Team for India Tour and Champions Trophy
Jos Buttler (Captain), Harry Brook (Vice-Captain), Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.
