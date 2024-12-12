FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosts announced: Where will they be held?

Saudi Arabia Sets Record with Highest Bid Points Saudi Arabia has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. All 211 member countries voted for the bid. According to reports, Saudi Arabia emerged as the sole bidder for the 2034 tournament. The report also stated that Saudi Arabia’s bid was evaluated by FIFA and awarded a record-high score of 419.8 out of 500.

FIFA World Cup’s 100th Anniversary Celebrations to be Held in Three Countries FIFA has informed that the first three matches of the 2030 World Cup will be held in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the FIFA World Cup. After that, the tournament will shift to Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. It is worth noting that FIFA had initially decided to host the 2030 edition in three continents – Africa, Europe, and South America. However, after voting, the hosting rights were awarded to Saudi Arabia.