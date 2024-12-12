scriptFIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosts announced: Where will they be held? | FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosts announced: Where will they be held? | Latest News | Patrika News
FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 Hosts Announced: FIFA has announced the hosts for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups. Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will host the 2030 World Cup, while Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 Hosts Announced: FIFA has announced Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2034 World Cup. Meanwhile, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco have been announced as the hosts of the 2030 World Cup. This decision was made during a virtual meeting, where FIFA President Gianni Infantino informed the 211 member countries.

Saudi Arabia Sets Record with Highest Bid Points

Saudi Arabia has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. All 211 member countries voted for the bid. According to reports, Saudi Arabia emerged as the sole bidder for the 2034 tournament. The report also stated that Saudi Arabia’s bid was evaluated by FIFA and awarded a record-high score of 419.8 out of 500.

FIFA World Cup’s 100th Anniversary Celebrations to be Held in Three Countries

FIFA has informed that the first three matches of the 2030 World Cup will be held in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the FIFA World Cup. After that, the tournament will shift to Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. It is worth noting that FIFA had initially decided to host the 2030 edition in three continents – Africa, Europe, and South America. However, after voting, the hosting rights were awarded to Saudi Arabia.

