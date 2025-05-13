scriptFrom Scooter to Billionaire: Virat Kohli's Journey | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Sports

From Scooter to Billionaire: Virat Kohli's Journey

Virat Kohli stands today as one of the wealthiest cricketers in the world. Among the highest earners, Kohli boasts a net worth of ₹1050 crore.

BharatMay 13, 2025 / 09:01 am

Patrika Desk

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was born on 5 November 1988 into a middle-class family residing in Meera Bagh, West Delhi. He lived on the ground floor and was affectionately called “Chikoo” as a child. Born into an ordinary family, Virat, through hard work and dedication, not only made a name for himself in cricket but also emerged as a brand over the past 14 years. This is why Virat is today counted among the world’s richest cricketers. Once travelling to training on a scooter with his father, Virat now owns assets worth approximately ₹1050 crore.

₹11.45 Crore Fee for a Single Post

Kohli is immensely popular on social media. He charges approximately ₹11.45 crore for a single Instagram post. He boasts 272 million followers on Instagram, 51 million on Facebook, and 67.80 million on X.

Annual Earnings of ₹150 Crore from Advertisements

Virat has endorsements with over 42 companies. He earns over ₹150 crore annually from advertisements, surpassing even Sachin and Dhoni in the advertising world.

Stake in Numerous Companies

Virat has also invested significantly in business, earning crores annually. He holds stakes in more than 10 companies. Additionally, Virat owns the restaurant chain One8, which has franchises in several cities across the country.

Numerous Luxurious Homes in India and Abroad

Virat owns homes in several Indian cities, as well as in London. He recently purchased an ₹80 crore bungalow in Gurugram. His Mumbai home is valued at ₹34 crore, and he owns a ₹20 crore farmhouse in Alibaug.
Kohli possesses a stunning collection of over 10 luxury cars. His collection includes a Lamborghini Huracán, Audi A8L, Bentley Continental GT, and Bentley Flying Spur, all worth crores. However, his first car was a Tata Safari Dicor, purchased in 2008. In an interview, Virat Kohli recounted an incident where he mistakenly filled petrol instead of diesel in his Tata Safari while travelling with his brother.

News / Sports / From Scooter to Billionaire: Virat Kohli's Journey

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

National News

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

in 5 hours

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

Jaipur

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

in 4 hours

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

12 hours ago

From Scooter to Billionaire: Virat Kohli's Journey

Sports

From Scooter to Billionaire: Virat Kohli's Journey

in 4 hours

Latest Sports

Test Cricket Won’t Be the Same Without Virat Kohli, Says RCB with Broken Heart Emoji

Cricket News

Test Cricket Won’t Be the Same Without Virat Kohli, Says RCB with Broken Heart Emoji

13 hours ago

Kohli Retires From Test Cricket

Cricket News

Kohli Retires From Test Cricket

15 hours ago

Blow to Delhi Capitals as this Australian star set to skip IPL 2025

Cricket News

Blow to Delhi Capitals as this Australian star set to skip IPL 2025

18 hours ago

IPL 2025 May Start Again, CSK Recalls Overseas Players

Sports

IPL 2025 May Start Again, CSK Recalls Overseas Players

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.