From Scooter to Billionaire: Virat Kohli's Journey

₹11.45 Crore Fee for a Single Post Kohli is immensely popular on social media. He charges approximately ₹11.45 crore for a single Instagram post. He boasts 272 million followers on Instagram, 51 million on Facebook, and 67.80 million on X.

Annual Earnings of ₹150 Crore from Advertisements Virat has endorsements with over 42 companies. He earns over ₹150 crore annually from advertisements, surpassing even Sachin and Dhoni in the advertising world. Stake in Numerous Companies Virat has also invested significantly in business, earning crores annually. He holds stakes in more than 10 companies. Additionally, Virat owns the restaurant chain One8, which has franchises in several cities across the country.

Numerous Luxurious Homes in India and Abroad Virat owns homes in several Indian cities, as well as in London. He recently purchased an ₹80 crore bungalow in Gurugram. His Mumbai home is valued at ₹34 crore, and he owns a ₹20 crore farmhouse in Alibaug.