Hardik Pandya elated after MI's first IPL 2025 win

MI vs KKR Highlights: Mumbai Indians finally registered their first win of IPL 2025 on Monday in their third match. After a one-sided victory by 8 wickets, the Mumbai captain looked extremely happy.

Apr 01, 2025

Patrika Desk

MI vs KKR Match Highlights: On Monday, 31 March, the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders clashed in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. This proved to be an astute decision as Mumbai bundled out KKR for a mere 116 runs in 16.2 overs. Debutant Ashwani Kumar played a crucial role in this economical dismissal, claiming four wickets. Mumbai Indians chased down the target with 7.1 overs to spare, securing their first win of IPL 2025. Hardik Pandya appeared visibly delighted with the victory.

‘Winning at Home is Very Satisfying’

Following Mumbai Indians’ first victory in IPL 2025, Hardik Pandya expressed his joy, stating that winning, especially on home turf, is incredibly satisfying. He highlighted the team’s collective effort and contribution to the win, expressing immense happiness. He also acknowledged the challenge of selecting a new player.

Pandya Says: ‘Saw His Talent in a Practice Match’

Regarding Ashwani Kumar, Pandya explained that the wicket presented an opportunity, and they believed Ashwani could excel on it. Hardik revealed that they had played a practice match where Ashwani’s pace, late swing, unique action, and left-arm bowling impressed them.

‘Seeing a Fast Bowler Take Such a High Catch is Spectacular’

Pandya highlighted Ashwani’s dismissal of Russell as a crucial wicket, particularly praising his catch of Quinton. He described the high catch by a fast bowler as spectacular. He concluded that this win is a positive sign for the team’s tournament performance.

