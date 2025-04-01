Hardik Pandya elated after MI's first IPL 2025 win

‘Winning at Home is Very Satisfying’ Following Mumbai Indians’ first victory in IPL 2025, Hardik Pandya expressed his joy, stating that winning, especially on home turf, is incredibly satisfying. He highlighted the team’s collective effort and contribution to the win, expressing immense happiness. He also acknowledged the challenge of selecting a new player.

Pandya Says: ‘Saw His Talent in a Practice Match’ Regarding Ashwani Kumar, Pandya explained that the wicket presented an opportunity, and they believed Ashwani could excel on it. Hardik revealed that they had played a practice match where Ashwani’s pace, late swing, unique action, and left-arm bowling impressed them.