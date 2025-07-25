Hulk Hogan Dies at 71 After Heart Attack

Hulk Hogan was more than just a wrestler; he was an icon for wrestling enthusiasts and players alike. In the 1980s, he became a 'real-life superhero' for fans. His powerful physique and yellow-red costume were his trademarks. He became the face of Vince McMahon's national expansion plan in the early days. His match against Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3 was historic, watched live by over 93,000 people. Born on 11 August 1953 in Georgia, USA, Hulk won the WWF Championship by defeating Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden in 1984, marking the beginning of 'Hulkamania'.