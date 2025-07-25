25 July 2025,

Hulk Hogan Dies at 71 After Heart Attack

According to TMZ, doctors were called to Hulk Hogan's Clearwater, Florida home on Thursday morning. Several police cars and emergency medical personnel were already present at his residence. Hogan was transported to an ambulance on a stretcher, but could not be saved.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 25, 2025

WWE superstar Hulk Hogan has died of a heart attack (Photo courtesy: WWE official site)

Hulk Hogan Death: WWE superstar Hulk Hogan has passed away. The 71-year-old Hogan died due to cardiac arrest. A few weeks ago, Hogan's wife refuted rumours of him being unconscious. She stated that his heart was strong and he was recovering from surgery.

According to TMZ, doctors were called to Hulk Hogan's home in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday morning. Several police cars and emergency medical personnel were already present at his residence. Hogan was taken to an ambulance on a stretcher, but could not be saved.

Hulk Hogan was more than just a wrestler; he was an icon for wrestling enthusiasts and players alike. In the 1980s, he became a 'real-life superhero' for fans. His powerful physique and yellow-red costume were his trademarks. He became the face of Vince McMahon's national expansion plan in the early days. His match against Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3 was historic, watched live by over 93,000 people. Born on 11 August 1953 in Georgia, USA, Hulk won the WWF Championship by defeating Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden in 1984, marking the beginning of 'Hulkamania'.

Participating in the main event at the first WrestleMania in 1985 with Mr T, and his presence in several subsequent events, catapulted him to superstardom. In the late 80s and early 90s, Hogan had intense rivalries with legends like Andre the Giant, Randy "Macho Man" Savage, Ultimate Warrior, and Sgt. Slaughter.

After WWF was renamed WWE in 2002, Hogan made several comebacks. His matches against big names like The Rock and Shawn Michaels were tear-jerkers for the audience. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005. Hulk also made his mark in the entertainment world, establishing himself in films and reality TV. He had cameo roles in films like Suburban Commando and Mr. Nanny.

Published on:

25 Jul 2025 10:36 am

English News / Sports / Hulk Hogan Dies at 71 After Heart Attack
