Sports

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Update About Finals

According to reports, Pakistan has chosen Lahore for the final of the Champions Trophy. If India qualifies for the final, the match can be shifted from Lahore to Dubai.

New DelhiOct 09, 2024 / 12:09 pm

Patrika Desk

The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February 19th to March 9th, 2025. However, there is still uncertainty surrounding India’s tour of the neighboring country, and a recent report has added to the confusion.

Alternative Venue

According to reports, Pakistan has chosen Lahore for the final of the Champions Trophy. If India qualifies for the final, the match can be shifted from Lahore to Dubai. So far, there has been no official reaction from India regarding the Pakistan tour. However, there are reports that India's matches may be held outside the country. Reports suggest that alternative venues are being considered for India's matches. If India qualifies for the final, Dubai will host the final.

Hosting Champion Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Nakvi had recently claimed that the Champions Trophy would be held in Pakistan. The tournament preparations are underway according to that plan. He had invited the Indian team for the Pakistan tour, saying that he doesn’t think they will cancel or postpone the tour. We are confident of hosting all Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan.

