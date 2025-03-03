scriptICC decision: Australia and South Africa to leave Pakistan, sent to Dubai | ICC decision: Australia and South Africa to leave Pakistan, sent to Dubai | Latest News | Patrika News
The ICC has decided to send the Australian and South African teams from Group B to Dubai to allow them ample opportunity to prepare for their matches against India.

Champions Trophy 2025: Four semi-finalists have been decided for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Similar to the ODI World Cup 2023, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia have secured their places in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued an unusual order for the teams qualifying from Group B.
Before the first semi-final match, the ICC instructed South Africa and Australia to travel to Dubai. India will play its semi-final match in Dubai, while the second semi-final will be played in Lahore. However, it is yet to be decided which team will face which in the semi-finals. Therefore, the ICC has decided to send Australia and South Africa (from Group B) to Dubai to give them ample opportunity to prepare for a potential match against India.
On Sunday, the final league stage match between India and New Zealand will be played. This will determine which team will face India in the semi-final. The ICC wants to ensure there is no compromise on the preparation of the Group B teams. Therefore, both teams will be sent to Dubai.
After the India-New Zealand match, one team will remain in Dubai to face India. The other team will travel directly from Dubai to Lahore to face New Zealand. The first semi-final will be played in Dubai on 4 March. The second match will be held in Lahore on 5 March. If India wins the semi-final, the final will also be played in Dubai. Otherwise, the final will be played in Lahore. The final match will be played on 9 March.

