ICC decision: Australia and South Africa to leave Pakistan, sent to Dubai

Before the first semi-final match, the ICC instructed South Africa and Australia to travel to Dubai. India will play its semi-final match in Dubai, while the second semi-final will be played in Lahore. However, it is yet to be decided which team will face which in the semi-finals. Therefore, the ICC has decided to send Australia and South Africa (from Group B) to Dubai to give them ample opportunity to prepare for a potential match against India.

On Sunday, the final league stage match between India and New Zealand will be played. This will determine which team will face India in the semi-final. The ICC wants to ensure there is no compromise on the preparation of the Group B teams. Therefore, both teams will be sent to Dubai.

After the India-New Zealand match, one team will remain in Dubai to face India. The other team will travel directly from Dubai to Lahore to face New Zealand. The first semi-final will be played in Dubai on 4 March. The second match will be held in Lahore on 5 March. If India wins the semi-final, the final will also be played in Dubai. Otherwise, the final will be played in Lahore. The final match will be played on 9 March.