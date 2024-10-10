T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

India in the Group A Indian women’s cricket team secured the Group A points table of the Women’s T20 World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka. India has now reached second place, directly from fourth. India’s net run rate was -1.217 before the match against Sri Lanka, but the 82-run win has improved it to +0.576. Meanwhile, Australia, at the top of the group, has a net run rate of +2.524.

Sri Lanka out of semi-final race Pakistan is currently third in the Group A points table with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.555. New Zealand is fourth with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.050. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has not won a single match yet and is out of the semi-final race.