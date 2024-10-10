scriptT20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Points Table Update: India’s net run rate improved significantly after defeating Sri Lanka by 82 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup. Let’s tell you how India can reach the semi-finals now.

New DelhiOct 10, 2024 / 10:56 am

Patrika Desk

India’s women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has registered a big victory against Sri Lanka in the 2024 T20 World Cup. India won by 82 runs, earning two points and significantly improving their net run rate. This victory raised the hope for the semi-finals. India has now reached the top two spots in the Group A points table. The Indian team’s next and final group-stage match is against defending champions Australia.

India in the Group A

Indian women’s cricket team secured the Group A points table of the Women’s T20 World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka. India has now reached second place, directly from fourth. India’s net run rate was -1.217 before the match against Sri Lanka, but the 82-run win has improved it to +0.576. Meanwhile, Australia, at the top of the group, has a net run rate of +2.524.

Sri Lanka out of semi-final race

Pakistan is currently third in the Group A points table with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.555. New Zealand is fourth with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.050. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has not won a single match yet and is out of the semi-final race.

India one win away from semi-finals

India’s next and final group-stage match is against defending champions Australia. India must win this match to reach the semi-finals. This win will give India a ticket to the semi-finals. If this doesn’t happen, India will be almost out of the semi-final race.

