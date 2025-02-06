scriptIND vs ENG 1st ODI: India’s ODI Head-to-Head Stats Could Intimidate England | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: India’s ODI Head-to-Head Stats Could Intimidate England

India vs England ODI Head to Head Record: The first One Day International (ODI) of a three-match series between England and India will be played today, Thursday, 6 February, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Feb 06, 2025

Patrika Desk

IND vs ENG ODI Head to Head Record
India vs England ODI Head-to-Head Records: After defeating England 4-1 in the T20 International series, Team India is set to play a three-match ODI series. The first match of the series will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur today, Thursday, 6 February. This series is extremely important for both teams in view of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, the Indian team will want to return to winning ways in the ODI format. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler’s England, looking to forget the bitter memories of the T20 series, will aim for victory. A tough contest is expected between the two teams. Before that, let’s look at the head-to-head record in this format.

IND vs ENG ODI Head-to-Head Record

In terms of the head-to-head record in ODI International cricket between India and England, the two teams have faced each other 107 times. India has won 58 matches, while the English team has won 44. Five matches have ended without a result. Team India has dominated England both at home and abroad.
A total of 52 ODI matches have been played between Team India and England on Indian soil. In these, the Indian team has defeated England 34 times. Therefore, India is likely to have the upper hand in this series as well.

Indian Team Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Chakravarthy, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar.

England Team Squad

Philip Salt (Wicketkeeper), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer.

