IND vs ENG 1st ODI: India’s ODI Head-to-Head Stats Could Intimidate England

IND vs ENG ODI Head-to-Head Record In terms of the head-to-head record in ODI International cricket between India and England, the two teams have faced each other 107 times. India has won 58 matches, while the English team has won 44. Five matches have ended without a result. Team India has dominated England both at home and abroad.

A total of 52 ODI matches have been played between Team India and England on Indian soil. In these, the Indian team has defeated England 34 times. Therefore, India is likely to have the upper hand in this series as well.

Indian Team Squad Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Chakravarthy, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar.