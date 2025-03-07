IND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI

Henry, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, sustained the injury while fielding but bowled two overs in the latter stages of the match against South Africa. He was even seen diving after returning to the field following the injury.

While captain Mitchell Santner expressed optimism about Henry’s availability after Wednesday’s match, head coach Gary Stead has now stated that there are still doubts about his fitness, with less than 48 hours to go before the final.

Stead said, “I think the positive for us is that he came back and bowled. He’s had some scans and we want to give him every chance to play in the final. However, his situation remains a little uncertain at the moment.”

Matt Henry has taken 10 wickets in this Champions Trophy at an average of 16.7. Five of these wickets came against India, their opponents in the final, which will be played in Dubai. Stead added, “He’s still a bit sore from landing on his shoulder. Hopefully, he’ll be alright.”

If Henry is unavailable, New Zealand can turn to right-arm seamer Jacob Duffy. Though he hasn’t featured in this tournament, Duffy played in the pre-tournament tri-series against Pakistan, where he took one wicket for 48 runs in seven overs.