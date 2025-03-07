scriptIND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

IND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI

Champions Trophy 2025 Final, IND vs NZ: Matt Henry took 10 wickets in the tournament at an average of 16.7.

BharatMar 07, 2025 / 03:45 pm

Patrika Desk

मैट हेनरी

Champions Trophy 2025 Final, IND vs NZ: Matt Henry suffered a shoulder injury during New Zealand’s semi-final match against South Africa in the Champions Trophy. This injury could rule him out of the Champions Trophy final between New Zealand and India.
Henry, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, sustained the injury while fielding but bowled two overs in the latter stages of the match against South Africa. He was even seen diving after returning to the field following the injury.
While captain Mitchell Santner expressed optimism about Henry’s availability after Wednesday’s match, head coach Gary Stead has now stated that there are still doubts about his fitness, with less than 48 hours to go before the final.
Stead said, “I think the positive for us is that he came back and bowled. He’s had some scans and we want to give him every chance to play in the final. However, his situation remains a little uncertain at the moment.”
Matt Henry has taken 10 wickets in this Champions Trophy at an average of 16.7. Five of these wickets came against India, their opponents in the final, which will be played in Dubai. Stead added, “He’s still a bit sore from landing on his shoulder. Hopefully, he’ll be alright.”
If Henry is unavailable, New Zealand can turn to right-arm seamer Jacob Duffy. Though he hasn’t featured in this tournament, Duffy played in the pre-tournament tri-series against Pakistan, where he took one wicket for 48 runs in seven overs.

News / Sports / IND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

US Supreme Court rejects plea to block extradition of Mumbai attack accused

World

US Supreme Court rejects plea to block extradition of Mumbai attack accused

in 5 hours

Dubai's Gold Smuggling: Why the UAE, and How Much Gold Can Travelers Legally Carry?

National News

Dubai's Gold Smuggling: Why the UAE, and How Much Gold Can Travelers Legally Carry?

1 hour ago

IND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI

Sports

IND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI

in 5 hours

Raipur: Six Killed in Separate Road Accidents

Crime

Raipur: Six Killed in Separate Road Accidents

35 minutes ago

Latest Sports

Virat Kohli Can Break Gayle’s Champions Trophy Record with 45 Runs in Final

Cricket News

Virat Kohli Can Break Gayle’s Champions Trophy Record with 45 Runs in Final

49 minutes ago

IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

Cricket News

IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

1 day ago

Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy loss to India

Sports

Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy loss to India

2 days ago

IND vs AUS: Smith Blames Difficult Pitch After Australia's Loss

Sports

IND vs AUS: Smith Blames Difficult Pitch After Australia's Loss

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.