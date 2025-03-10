IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

Santner on the Four World-Class Bowlers New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner stated that it had been a good tournament. He acknowledged the numerous challenges faced but highlighted the team’s strong performance and good cricket. He conceded defeat to a superior team, praising his players’ individual contributions at different stages of the tournament. He added that this is what one expects from a captain and a team. (On the slow-down during the middle overs) It was good bowling. We lost a few wickets after the powerplay. They really put the pressure on. Credit to their spinners, the way they bowled, all four are world-class bowlers.

‘We Were Probably 20 or 25 Runs Short’ He further commented that they were probably 20 or 25 runs short, but they knew they had a defendable total. They fought hard and did what they could. The powerplay was the best time to bat, Rohit and Gill performed well. Rohit’s innings was outstanding, almost a run a ball on that wicket, and it put us on the back foot, but we knew the game could change quickly, and we took wickets and stayed in the game.

Praise for Rachin Ravindra Santner praised Rachin Ravindra, stating that they’ve seen how he steps up in major events, which is what you expect. He understands his game at such a young age, and there’s no doubt his future is bright. Even today, the way he put pressure on India for a while was very pleasing.