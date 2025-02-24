IND vs PAK: Captain Rizwan’s Pain Spills Out After Loss to India, Blames These Players

scriptIND vs PAK: Captain Rizwan’s Pain Spills Out After Loss to India, Blames These Players | IND vs PAK: Captain Rizwan&#39;s Pain Spills Out After Loss to India, Blames These Players | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs PAK Match Highlights: Following Pakistan’s crucial defeat against India, Mohammad Rizwan appeared quite disappointed and implicitly blamed some players for the loss. He stated that whenever you lose, it means you haven’t performed well in all departments.

BharatFeb 24, 2025 / 08:17 am

Patrika Desk

mohammad rizwan
India vs Pakistan Match Highlights: In a match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Sunday night in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Team India secured a 6-wicket victory thanks to Virat Kohli’s century, securing their place in the semi-finals. On the other hand, Pakistan was eliminated from the semi-final race after the defeat. In this match, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first, aiming to set a challenging target for India, but this strategy proved unsuccessful. The Pakistan team faltered in every department once again. Mohammad Rizwan appeared disappointed after this defeat and implicitly blamed some players for the loss. Let us tell you what he said.

‘This is why we were restricted to 240 runs’

After losing the crucial Champions Trophy match, Mohammad Rizwan said that while they won the toss, they didn’t capitalise on it. He felt that 280 runs would have been a good score on that pitch. In the middle overs, India’s bowlers bowled exceptionally well and took wickets. He and Saud Shakeel took their time, aiming for a big score. Subsequently, poor shot selection put them under pressure, resulting in their team being restricted to 240 runs.

We wanted to put them under pressure, but…

Mohammad Rizwan stated that whenever you lose, it means you haven’t performed well in all departments. He also indirectly criticised Babar Azam, saying that while they attacked initially, India attacked even more aggressively. They aimed to put pressure on India, but failed to do so.

Praise for Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

Regarding the bowling, Rizwan commented that Abrar gave them a wicket, but the Indian batsmen played exceptionally well at the other end. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill steered the game away from Pakistan. He also highlighted the need for improvement in their fielding, stating that they made many mistakes in this match and the previous one, and hoped they could work on them.

