IND vs PAK: Captain Rizwan’s Pain Spills Out After Loss to India, Blames These Players

‘This is why we were restricted to 240 runs’ After losing the crucial Champions Trophy match, Mohammad Rizwan said that while they won the toss, they didn’t capitalise on it. He felt that 280 runs would have been a good score on that pitch. In the middle overs, India’s bowlers bowled exceptionally well and took wickets. He and Saud Shakeel took their time, aiming for a big score. Subsequently, poor shot selection put them under pressure, resulting in their team being restricted to 240 runs.

We wanted to put them under pressure, but… Mohammad Rizwan stated that whenever you lose, it means you haven’t performed well in all departments. He also indirectly criticised Babar Azam, saying that while they attacked initially, India attacked even more aggressively. They aimed to put pressure on India, but failed to do so.