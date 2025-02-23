IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Creates History, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI Record

scriptIND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Creates History, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI Record | IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Creates History, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar&#39;s ODI Record | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli has achieved the milestone of 14,000 runs in One Day International (ODI) cricket. He is only the second Indian and the third batsman globally to reach this landmark. Sachin Tendulkar reached 14,000 ODI runs in his 350th innings, while Kohli achieved this feat in his 287th innings.

Feb 23, 2025

Virat Kohli, India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli achieved a significant milestone in the fifth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Pakistan. By scoring 15 runs in his innings, Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 14,000 runs in One Day International (ODI) cricket, surpassing Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.
Sachin Tendulkar reached 14,000 ODI runs in his 350th innings, while Kohli achieved this feat in his 287th innings. Kohli is the third batsman globally and the second from India to reach 14,000 runs. He follows Tendulkar and former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara in this achievement. Sachin scored 18,426 runs in his ODI career, while the Sri Lankan legend amassed 14,234 runs.
Looking at Kohli’s ODI career, in 287 innings across 299 matches, he has scored 14001 runs at a remarkable average of 57.79. During this period, he has smashed 50 centuries and 73 half-centuries. Kohli’s highest ODI score is 183 runs, achieved against Sri Lanka.

