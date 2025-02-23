IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Creates History, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI Record

Sachin Tendulkar reached 14,000 ODI runs in his 350th innings, while Kohli achieved this feat in his 287th innings. Kohli is the third batsman globally and the second from India to reach 14,000 runs. He follows Tendulkar and former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara in this achievement. Sachin scored 18,426 runs in his ODI career, while the Sri Lankan legend amassed 14,234 runs.

Looking at Kohli’s ODI career, in 287 innings across 299 matches, he has scored 14001 runs at a remarkable average of 57.79. During this period, he has smashed 50 centuries and 73 half-centuries. Kohli’s highest ODI score is 183 runs, achieved against Sri Lanka.