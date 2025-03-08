scriptIndia just one win away from becoming champions: A look at players’ tournament performance | India just one win away from becoming champions: a look at players&#39; tournament performance | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

India just one win away from becoming champions: A look at players’ tournament performance

IND vs NZ Final: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 The Indian team is fully prepared to face New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. Before the final, let’s review the performance and responsibilities of the 11 players.

BharatMar 08, 2025 / 10:50 am

Patrika Desk

Team India
IND vs NZ Final: India’s journey in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been outstanding so far, winning four consecutive matches to reach the final. Now, Team India needs just one more victory to become champions. To achieve this, they must overcome the challenge posed by New Zealand. Let’s look at the performance and responsibilities of these 11 players in this tournament.

1. Rohit Sharma (Captain), Opener

As an opener, Rohit Sharma is responsible for aggressive batting in the first 10 overs, even if he gets out early. Along with this, he also carries the biggest responsibility of captaincy. He has scored 104 runs in 4 matches of the Champions Trophy.

2. Shubman Gill, Opener

To stay at the crease and play a long innings. If Rohit gets out early, Gill takes over the responsibility and scores runs at a fast pace. He has scored 157 runs in 4 matches of this tournament, including a century.

3. Virat Kohli, Batsman

Virat is responsible for staying till the last over. He anchors the innings and builds partnerships with other batsmen. He has scored 217 runs in 4 matches so far, including a half-century and a century.

4. Shreyas Iyer, Batsman

Shreyas strengthens the middle order. If the openers get out early, he takes the responsibility of holding the innings; if there’s a good start, he accelerates the scoring rate. He has scored 195 runs in 4 matches of this tournament, including two half-centuries.

5. Axar Patel, All-rounder

Axar has a dual responsibility. He bats at number five, adjusting his pace according to the situation. He also bowls in the powerplay to control the run rate. He has scored 80 runs and taken 5 wickets in 4 matches.

6. KL Rahul, Wicketkeeper-batsman

He plays the role of wicketkeeper-batsman. He has a good technique and strengthens the team at number six. He can also score runs quickly. He has scored 106 runs in 4 matches.

7. Hardik Pandya, All-rounder

He leads the new-ball bowling attack. He is the team’s other leading fast bowler. He is adept at scoring runs quickly in the final overs. He has scored 81 runs and taken 4 wickets in 4 matches.

8. Ravindra Jadeja, All-rounder

An excellent batsman, bowler, and fielder, Jadeja is responsible for taking wickets in the middle overs and accelerating the scoring rate in the lower middle order. He has scored 21 runs and taken 4 wickets in 4 matches of this tournament.

9. Mohammed Shami, Fast Bowler

Mohammed Shami has the primary responsibility of leading the new-ball attack. He also controls the run flow in the death overs. He has taken the highest number of wickets, 8, in 4 matches.

10. Kuldeep Yadav, Spinner

A key figure in India’s spin bowling attack, his job is to take wickets while restricting runs, whether in the middle or death overs. He has taken 5 wickets in 4 matches.

11. Varun Chakravarthy, Spinner

Having played only three ODIs, Varun is known as a mystery spinner. His role is also to take wickets while controlling the run rate. He has taken 7 wickets in 2 matches of this tournament.

News / Sports / India just one win away from becoming champions: A look at players’ tournament performance

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

China Extends Olive Branch to India After US Setback

World

China Extends Olive Branch to India After US Setback

in 4 hours

Trump: India to cut tariffs after pressure from US

World

Trump: India to cut tariffs after pressure from US

in 2 hours

IND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI

Sports

IND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI

16 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Increased Dearness Allowance for Employees

National News

Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Increased Dearness Allowance for Employees

in 2 hours

Latest Sports

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy Final: New Zealand’s Dubai Fear, Williamson Points to Key Gaps

Cricket News

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy Final: New Zealand’s Dubai Fear, Williamson Points to Key Gaps

in 2 hours

IND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI

Sports

IND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI

16 hours ago

Virat Kohli Can Break Gayle’s Champions Trophy Record with 45 Runs in Final

Cricket News

Virat Kohli Can Break Gayle’s Champions Trophy Record with 45 Runs in Final

21 hours ago

IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

Cricket News

IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.