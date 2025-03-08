India just one win away from becoming champions: A look at players’ tournament performance

1. Rohit Sharma (Captain), Opener As an opener, Rohit Sharma is responsible for aggressive batting in the first 10 overs, even if he gets out early. Along with this, he also carries the biggest responsibility of captaincy. He has scored 104 runs in 4 matches of the Champions Trophy.

2. Shubman Gill, Opener To stay at the crease and play a long innings. If Rohit gets out early, Gill takes over the responsibility and scores runs at a fast pace. He has scored 157 runs in 4 matches of this tournament, including a century.

3. Virat Kohli, Batsman Virat is responsible for staying till the last over. He anchors the innings and builds partnerships with other batsmen. He has scored 217 runs in 4 matches so far, including a half-century and a century.

4. Shreyas Iyer, Batsman Shreyas strengthens the middle order. If the openers get out early, he takes the responsibility of holding the innings; if there’s a good start, he accelerates the scoring rate. He has scored 195 runs in 4 matches of this tournament, including two half-centuries.

5. Axar Patel, All-rounder Axar has a dual responsibility. He bats at number five, adjusting his pace according to the situation. He also bowls in the powerplay to control the run rate. He has scored 80 runs and taken 5 wickets in 4 matches.

6. KL Rahul, Wicketkeeper-batsman He plays the role of wicketkeeper-batsman. He has a good technique and strengthens the team at number six. He can also score runs quickly. He has scored 106 runs in 4 matches.

7. Hardik Pandya, All-rounder He leads the new-ball bowling attack. He is the team’s other leading fast bowler. He is adept at scoring runs quickly in the final overs. He has scored 81 runs and taken 4 wickets in 4 matches.

8. Ravindra Jadeja, All-rounder An excellent batsman, bowler, and fielder, Jadeja is responsible for taking wickets in the middle overs and accelerating the scoring rate in the lower middle order. He has scored 21 runs and taken 4 wickets in 4 matches of this tournament.

9. Mohammed Shami, Fast Bowler Mohammed Shami has the primary responsibility of leading the new-ball attack. He also controls the run flow in the death overs. He has taken the highest number of wickets, 8, in 4 matches.

10. Kuldeep Yadav, Spinner A key figure in India’s spin bowling attack, his job is to take wickets while restricting runs, whether in the middle or death overs. He has taken 5 wickets in 4 matches.