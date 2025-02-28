scriptIndia leads in World Cup, T20 Word Cup wins; most victories in current Champions Trophy too, Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan | India leads in World Cup, T20 wins; most victories in current Champions Trophy too, Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan | Latest News | Patrika News
India leads in World Cup, T20 Word Cup wins; most victories in current Champions Trophy too, Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan

BharatFeb 28, 2025 / 09:34 am

Patrika Desk

Team India

Indian Cricket Team

Champions Trophy 2025: India has dominated the last three major ICC tournaments. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian team reached the final on home soil, while in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Team India won the title. Now, in the ongoing Champions Trophy ODI tournament, the team has already secured a semi-final berth. Thus, India remains the number one team in the world, not just in Asia, across the last three ICC tournaments.
Dominance Across All Fronts
Except for the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the Indian team has established its dominance in every aspect of the game. The fast bowling pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have troubled opposing batsmen significantly. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also left their mark on these tournaments. Virat, who faced criticism for his poor performance in the previous two Test series, has once again showcased his masterclass in the Champions Trophy. It is hoped that the team will continue this winning streak in the final Group A match against New Zealand.
Afghanistan Emerges as a Hidden Powerhouse
With the support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Afghanistan men’s cricket team has reached this level. The BCCI provided its players with high-level facilities and grounds to play on. As a result, the Afghanistan team has become a headache for every major team. In the last three ICC tournaments, Afghanistan has won more matches than former world champions like Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan Cricket’s Difficult Phase
This is considered the worst period for Pakistan cricket. The team’s batting and bowling lack the sharpness seen in the 1990s. After the ODI and T20 World Cups, the team has failed to progress to the next round in the Champions Trophy as well.
Performance of Asian Teams

TeamMatchesWinsLossesTies
India222011
Afghanistan191090
Pakistan16691
Bangladesh185130
Sri Lanka133100
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Undergoing Transition
Two other major Asian teams, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, are undergoing a period of transition. Bangladesh has won some good matches during this time. However, due to its performance over the past two years, Sri Lanka failed to secure a place in the top eight and did not qualify for the Champions Trophy.

