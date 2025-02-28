India leads in World Cup, T20 Word Cup wins; most victories in current Champions Trophy too, Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan

Dominance Across All Fronts

Except for the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the Indian team has established its dominance in every aspect of the game. The fast bowling pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have troubled opposing batsmen significantly. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also left their mark on these tournaments. Virat, who faced criticism for his poor performance in the previous two Test series, has once again showcased his masterclass in the Champions Trophy. It is hoped that the team will continue this winning streak in the final Group A match against New Zealand.

Afghanistan Emerges as a Hidden Powerhouse

With the support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Afghanistan men’s cricket team has reached this level. The BCCI provided its players with high-level facilities and grounds to play on. As a result, the Afghanistan team has become a headache for every major team. In the last three ICC tournaments, Afghanistan has won more matches than former world champions like Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Cricket’s Difficult Phase

This is considered the worst period for Pakistan cricket. The team’s batting and bowling lack the sharpness seen in the 1990s. After the ODI and T20 World Cups, the team has failed to progress to the next round in the Champions Trophy as well.