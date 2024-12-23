scriptIndia-Pakistan clash to take place on this date in ICC Champions Trophy, PCB approves hybrid model under this condition | India-Pakistan clash to take place on this date in ICC Champions Trophy, PCB approves hybrid model under this condition | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

India-Pakistan clash to take place on this date in ICC Champions Trophy, PCB approves hybrid model under this condition

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India-Pakistan matches to be played at neutral venues. During a recent meeting, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) accepted a hybrid model, agreeing to their conditions. The date for the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash has also been revealed.

New DelhiDec 23, 2024 / 09:02 am

Patrika Desk

Champions Trophy 2025 on Hybrid Model
The long-standing dispute regarding the Champions Trophy 2025 has finally been resolved. Cricket fans worldwide, including those in India and Pakistan, can look forward to witnessing a clash between these arch-rivals once again. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025, has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that they have finalised Dubai, UAE, as a neutral venue for the tournament.
Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had explicitly stated that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for the tournament. Following this, the PCB agreed to host the eight-team tournament under a hybrid model.

PCB and ECB Reach Agreement

PCB chairman Mohsin Khan met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, head of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), on 21 December in Pakistan regarding the scheduling of the ICC Champions Trophy, and they reached an agreement. PCB spokesperson Amir Mir stated, “We have informed the ICC that the venue has been decided following a meeting between PCB chief Mohsin Khan and the chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, Sheikh Mubarak Al Nahyan, in Pakistan on Sunday.”

India’s Matches to be Played in Dubai

Dubai will now host Team India’s three group-stage matches against Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. If the Indian team qualifies for the semi-finals and final, those matches will also be held in Dubai. The schedule for the Champions Trophy has also emerged, although official confirmation is yet to be released.

PCB Accepts Deal Under Certain Conditions

Things accelerated after the PCB decided to accept the hybrid model on 19 December. The PCB only accepted this deal after the ICC granted Pakistan the hosting rights for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2028 and assured them that all India vs Pakistan matches would be played at neutral venues for the next four years.

India vs Pakistan Match Date

Team India’s first match in the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on 20 February against Bangladesh. Their second match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on 23 February. India’s third match will be against New Zealand on 2 March. If India enters the knockout stages, their semi-final or final matches will also be played in Dubai.

Teams Divided into Two Groups

The ICC has divided all eight teams into two groups for the Champions Trophy 2025. Group A includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Group B comprises Australia, Afghanistan, England, and South Africa.

News / Sports / India-Pakistan clash to take place on this date in ICC Champions Trophy, PCB approves hybrid model under this condition

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

National News

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

in 4 hours

NPPA Revises MRP of 65 Drugs, Including Diabetes and Cholesterol Medications

National News

NPPA Revises MRP of 65 Drugs, Including Diabetes and Cholesterol Medications

in 4 hours

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

National News

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

in 5 hours

India-Pakistan clash to take place on this date in ICC Champions Trophy, PCB approves hybrid model under this condition

Sports

India-Pakistan clash to take place on this date in ICC Champions Trophy, PCB approves hybrid model under this condition

in 4 hours

Latest Sports

WI vs BAN: Bangladesh Makes History, Sweeps West Indies 3-0 in T20 Series

Sports

WI vs BAN: Bangladesh Makes History, Sweeps West Indies 3-0 in T20 Series

3 days ago

IND vs AUS: Australia Announce Big Changes for Final Two Tests, Key Player Returns After 3 Years

Sports

IND vs AUS: Australia Announce Big Changes for Final Two Tests, Key Player Returns After 3 Years

3 days ago

Virat Kohli and Anushka leaving India? New destination revealed, shifting soon with family!

Sports

Virat Kohli and Anushka leaving India? New destination revealed, shifting soon with family!

3 days ago

After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line

Sports

After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.