India-Pakistan clash to take place on this date in ICC Champions Trophy, PCB approves hybrid model under this condition

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had explicitly stated that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for the tournament. Following this, the PCB agreed to host the eight-team tournament under a hybrid model.

PCB and ECB Reach Agreement PCB chairman Mohsin Khan met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, head of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), on 21 December in Pakistan regarding the scheduling of the ICC Champions Trophy, and they reached an agreement. PCB spokesperson Amir Mir stated, “We have informed the ICC that the venue has been decided following a meeting between PCB chief Mohsin Khan and the chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, Sheikh Mubarak Al Nahyan, in Pakistan on Sunday.”

India’s Matches to be Played in Dubai Dubai will now host Team India’s three group-stage matches against Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. If the Indian team qualifies for the semi-finals and final, those matches will also be held in Dubai. The schedule for the Champions Trophy has also emerged, although official confirmation is yet to be released.

PCB Accepts Deal Under Certain Conditions Things accelerated after the PCB decided to accept the hybrid model on 19 December. The PCB only accepted this deal after the ICC granted Pakistan the hosting rights for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2028 and assured them that all India vs Pakistan matches would be played at neutral venues for the next four years.

India vs Pakistan Match Date Team India’s first match in the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on 20 February against Bangladesh. Their second match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on 23 February. India’s third match will be against New Zealand on 2 March. If India enters the knockout stages, their semi-final or final matches will also be played in Dubai.