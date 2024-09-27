IND vs BAN: India wins toss, chooses to bowl first, Rohit Sharma selects this playing 11

The Indian team has not made any changes to their playing 11. It was expected that Kuldeep Yadav might get a chance considering the Kanpur pitch, but India has gone with the winning combination of the first match. On the other hand, Bangladesh wanted to bat first on this pitch. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has made two changes to his playing 11. Taskin Ahmed and Nayeem Hasan have been left out, and Khaleel Ahmed and Taijul Islam have been given a chance.

There is a possibility of cloud cover throughout the day. This is a black soil pitch, which is traditionally slow and low-bouncing. Fast bowlers might get some help initially. The pitch has some grass on it. Black soil pitches have a higher clay content, which absorbs water better, allowing the pitch to remain intact for a longer period. However, this can also lead to uneven bounce, making it challenging for batsmen.

India has played 14 Tests against Bangladesh, and this will be the first time they will face each other in a Test match in Kanpur. India has a strong record in Kanpur, having lost only three out of 23 Tests played here. However, they have won only seven matches, with most of the remaining 13 Tests ending in a draw.