India departs for Australia for four-match series

He added, “We have had good training and now it's time to put it into practice on the field. These matches will help us hone our skills before the Asia Cup, and we are excited about the opportunity to play tough hockey against Australia.” India will play four matches on 15, 16, 19, and 21 August. The team comprises a mix of experienced and emerging talent, and it will be closely monitored until the final group for the Asia Cup is decided.