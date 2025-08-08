India departs for Australia for four-match series

The Indian men's hockey team departed for Australia on Friday for a four-match series. The team took off from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. This series between India and Australia holds significant importance. The Indian team will play all four matches of the series at the Perth Hockey Stadium. Australia is ranked sixth in the world, while India is eighth, making the series highly anticipated.
The Hockey Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, later this month. This tour is crucial for the Indian team's preparation for this important tournament. It will help the coaching staff fine-tune combinations and assess players' form before the continental tournament.
Indian team captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “Playing against Australia in their home conditions is always a big challenge, and that's exactly what we need at this stage of our preparations. We are viewing this series as a crucial part of our Asia Cup preparations. Our focus is on improving as a team, preparing ourselves against strong opponents, and building the necessary rhythm before heading to Rajgir.”
He added, “We have had good training and now it's time to put it into practice on the field. These matches will help us hone our skills before the Asia Cup, and we are excited about the opportunity to play tough hockey against Australia.” India will play four matches on 15, 16, 19, and 21 August. The team comprises a mix of experienced and emerging talent, and it will be closely monitored until the final group for the Asia Cup is decided.
A total of 145 matches have been played between India and Australia so far, with Australia having a significant advantage, winning 97 matches. India has won 25 matches, while 23 matches ended in draws. India last faced Australia at the Paris Olympics 2024, winning 3-2.