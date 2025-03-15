scriptIndia's Chance at Another World Cup Win in 2025? | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Sports

India's Chance at Another World Cup Win in 2025?

Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, the Indian team won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This is India’s second ICC title within a year.

BharatMar 15, 2025 / 09:09 am

Patrika Desk

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, jointly hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, has concluded. India, led by Rohit Sharma, remained undefeated throughout the tournament, defeating New Zealand by 4 wickets in the final to win their second ICC title within a year and their third Champions Trophy overall. Following their Champions Trophy victory, Indian cricketers have now begun preparations for their respective teams in IPL 2025, commencing on March 22nd. After the Indian Premier League concludes, Indian players will tour England in June-July for a five-Test match series against the home team.
The crucial question now is which ICC tournament the Indian team will play in 2025. The Indian men’s cricket team will next play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where they will defend their title, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. However, earlier in 2025, India will host another ICC tournament – the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. This will be the fourth time India hosts the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, having previously done so in 1978, 1997, and 2013.

Golden Opportunity for the Indian Team

The ICC has not yet announced the schedule for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The schedule is expected to be released in the coming months. Twelve editions of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup have been held so far. Australia has won the title a record seven times, while England has won four times and New Zealand once. The Indian team has reached the final twice, and the West Indies once, but has not yet won the title. With experienced players like Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, and under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women’s cricket team has a golden opportunity to win the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup on home soil.

News / Sports / India's Chance at Another World Cup Win in 2025?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Crew-10 Mission: Return Trip for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

World

Crew-10 Mission: Return Trip for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

in 4 hours

Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

Special

Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

in 3 hours

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

Special

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

in 5 hours

Increased Oral Cancer Risk Linked to Sugary Drinks

Health

Increased Oral Cancer Risk Linked to Sugary Drinks

in 5 hours

Latest Sports

India's Chance at Another World Cup Win in 2025?

Sports

India's Chance at Another World Cup Win in 2025?

in 3 hours

Cricket World Mourns Former Indian All-rounder Syed Abid Ali

Cricket News

Cricket World Mourns Former Indian All-rounder Syed Abid Ali

15 hours ago

India Masters Face Australia in IML 2025 Semifinal

Cricket News

India Masters Face Australia in IML 2025 Semifinal

2 days ago

Gavaskar Selects India's All-Time ODI XI: Notable Omissions

Cricket News

Gavaskar Selects India's All-Time ODI XI: Notable Omissions

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.