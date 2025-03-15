India's Chance at Another World Cup Win in 2025?

The crucial question now is which ICC tournament the Indian team will play in 2025. The Indian men’s cricket team will next play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where they will defend their title, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. However, earlier in 2025, India will host another ICC tournament – the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. This will be the fourth time India hosts the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, having previously done so in 1978, 1997, and 2013.

Golden Opportunity for the Indian Team The ICC has not yet announced the schedule for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The schedule is expected to be released in the coming months. Twelve editions of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup have been held so far. Australia has won the title a record seven times, while England has won four times and New Zealand once. The Indian team has reached the final twice, and the West Indies once, but has not yet won the title. With experienced players like Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, and under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women’s cricket team has a golden opportunity to win the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup on home soil.