India’s Kush Maini makes history in the Formula 2 race, wins the Constructors’ Championship in Abu Dhabi

Formula-2 Race: Kush Maini has made history by winning the Formula-2 Constructors’ race in Abu Dhabi. He has become the first Indian to win the FIA Constructors’ World Championship.

New Delhi•Dec 10, 2024 / 10:31 am• Patrika Desk

Formula-2 Race: Kush Maini has made history by winning the Formula-2 Constructors’ race in Abu Dhabi. He has become the first Indian to win the FIA Constructors’ World Championship. Maini’s season in Formula-2 has been spectacular. Earlier, he was the first Indian to secure a pole position in this race.

This season, despite ups and downs, Kush played a crucial role in Invicta’s success, including winning one race in Hungary and achieving five podiums. His pole position in Jeddah set the tone for the team’s principal campaign, which culminated in a 34.5-point win over his previous team, Campos Racing.