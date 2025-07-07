Sanjog Gupta Selected as New ICC CEO

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the appointment of Sanjog Gupta as its new CEO. Gupta, who will be the ICC's seventh CEO, will assume his duties on Monday. Announcing the new CEO, the ICC stated, “The ICC welcomes Sanjog Gupta, who is poised to lead cricket’s global journey towards a transformative future.” The ICC launched a global recruitment process in March, receiving over 2,500 applications from 25 countries. Candidates included leaders from sports governing bodies and senior corporate executives from various sectors.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah stated, “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Sanjog Gupta as the ICC’s CEO. Sanjog brings extensive experience in sports strategy and commercialisation which will be invaluable to the ICC. His deep understanding of the global sports and media and entertainment (M&E) landscape, his continuous curiosity to understand the cricket fan perspective and his passion for technology will all be crucial in our ambition to grow the game in the years to come.”
Jay Shah further explained that their goal is to expand beyond traditional boundaries and establish cricket as a regular sport on platforms like the Olympics, to further its global reach and deepen its roots in key markets. He added, “We considered many candidates for this role, but the Nominations Committee unanimously recommended Sanjog Gupta. The ICC Board of Directors is eager to work with him. I welcome him on behalf of everyone at the ICC.”
The ICC’s HR and Remuneration Committee shortlisted 12 candidates, whose profiles were shared with the Nominations Committee. This committee comprised ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, ECB Chairman Richard Thompson, Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva, and BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia. After a rigorous shortlisting process, the Nominations Committee unanimously recommended Sanjog Gupta. This recommendation was approved by ICC Chairman Shah after further evaluation and assessment, following which it received formal approval from the ICC Board.
Expressing his delight at his selection, Sanjog Gupta said, “It is a privilege to be given this opportunity, especially at a time when cricket is experiencing unprecedented growth, supported by nearly two billion fans worldwide. This is a tremendously exciting period for the game, with the prestige of major tournaments increasing, the scope of commercial opportunities expanding, and possibilities like women’s cricket reaching new heights of popularity.”
He continued, “Cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the rapid adoption and spread of technology are factors that can multiply the momentum of the cricket movement worldwide. I am eager to contribute to the next phase of cricket’s development.” Sanjog has played a key role in the continued growth of major cricket events such as ICC tournaments and the IPL. He has also contributed to the establishment of domestic sports leagues such as the Pro Kabaddi League and the Indian Super League. He has enhanced the popularity of global sporting events like the Premier League and Wimbledon in India.
Sanjog Gupta has played a significant role in expanding businesses while keeping consumer and commercial objectives in mind. He began his career as a journalist and joined Star India (now JioCinema) in 2010. During this time, he held several key positions related to content, programming, and strategy, becoming Head of Sports at Disney and Star India in 2020. Notably, he played a crucial role in developing and successfully implementing multi-language, digital-first, and women-centric sports coverage.
David Richards (Australia): 1993-2001
Malcolm Speed (Australia): 2001-2008
Haroon Lorgat (South Africa): 2008-2012
David Richardson (South Africa): 2012-2019
Manu Sawhney (India): 2019-2021
Geoff Allardice (Australia): 2021-2025
Sanjog Gupta (India): 2025