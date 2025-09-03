Indo-Nepal Youth Games Championship in Pokhara, 6-10 October

This championship is affiliated with the World Youth Games Federation (WYGF). It has received support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), MSME and the Fit India Movement. The event is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), World Health Organisation (WHO), UNESCO and the International Council of Sport Science and Physical Education (ICSSPE). This competition will not only provide athletes with an opportunity to compete internationally, but will also further strengthen India-Nepal relations.