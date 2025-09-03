Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Indo-Nepal Youth Games Championship in Pokhara, 6-10 October

This event is being organised by the Young Sports and Education Federation of India. The Federation is recognised by the Ministry of MSME and the Fit India Movement of the Government of India, and has also received approval from NITI Aayog, Government of India.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

The Indo-Nepal Youth Games Championship-2025 is being organised to elevate friendship and cooperation between India and Nepal through sports. This championship is scheduled to take place at Pokhara Stadium, Nepal. The competition, to be held from 6 to 10 October, will see young athletes from both countries showcasing their skills in various sports.

This event is being organised by the Youth Sports and Education Federation of India. The Federation is recognised by the Ministry of MSME and the Fit India Movement of the Government of India, and has also received approval from NITI Aayog, Government of India.

The Indo-Nepal Youth Games Championship-2025 will see participation from both boys and girls in various sports, including wrestling, karate, judo, boxing, kickboxing, powerlifting, weightlifting, yoga, kabaddi, athletics, volleyball, football, chess, table tennis, badminton, snooker, throwball, basketball, archery, air hockey, bowling alley, carrom, kho-kho, billiards, skating and taekwondo.

This five-day event promises to be filled with excitement and enthusiasm for athletes and spectators from both countries. Prior to this, the Youth Games International Championship-2025 will be held from 13 September to 17 September. This competition will also be held at Pokhara Stadium, Kaski, until 2025.

The Youth Games International Championship-2025 includes both indoor and outdoor games. Prominent among these are kabaddi, cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis, athletics, wrestling, judo, boxing, kickboxing, karate, taekwondo, yoga, skating, archery, kho-kho, floorball, Silambam, handball, chess, weightlifting and powerlifting.

This championship is affiliated with the World Youth Games Federation (WYGF). It has received support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), MSME and the Fit India Movement. The event is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), World Health Organisation (WHO), UNESCO and the International Council of Sport Science and Physical Education (ICSSPE). This competition will not only provide athletes with an opportunity to compete internationally, but will also further strengthen India-Nepal relations.

03 Sept 2025 03:25 pm

