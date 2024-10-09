International Masters League from November 17: Know Participating Countries

Phases of tournament The first phase of the tournament will be hosted by the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The opening match will be between India and Sri Lanka, with Kumar Sangakkara as the captain of the Sri Lankan team. The second phase of the league will be held in Lucknow, and the third phase will be held in Raipur. The semi-finals and finals of the league will also be held in Raipur.

Eager to Represent IML – Sachin Cricket icon and league ambassador Sachin Tendulkar said, “As the ambassador and face of IML, I am excited to lead India Masters and represent them in the league. The action on the field is going to be competitive and thrilling. All players are excited about the possibility of playing IML in multiple locations. This is an opportunity to inspire the next generation, as well as celebrate the game we all love.”

Brian Lara Excited West Indies team captain Brian Lara said, “Returning to the field with such a talented group of players will be amazing. This format is fast-paced, exciting, and competitive – exactly what fans want.”

Unforgettable Experience – Morgan England captain Eoin Morgan said, “IML features the world’s best players – cricket legends and franchise competitors. This is going to be an unforgettable experience for both players and fans.”

Another Chance is Thrilling – Kallis South Africa captain Jacques Kallis said, “Getting another chance to play in such a competitive environment is thrilling. IML will not only showcase our talent but also our passion for the game.”

Better for the Fans – Watson Australia captain Shane Watson said, “It’s incredible to see so many cricket legends together in one league. I’m excited to lead Australia and hope to present something better for the fans.”