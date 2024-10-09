scriptInternational Masters League from November 17: Know Participating Countries | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

International Masters League from November 17: Know Participating Countries

The International Masters League is going to start from November 17 in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar will captain the Indian team in this league. Apart from India, former players from Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and West Indies will also participate in this league.

New DelhiOct 09, 2024 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

International Masters League
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will once again lead India. Sachin will be the captain of Team India in the International Masters League starting on November 17 in Mumbai. Apart from India, former players from Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and West Indies will also participate in this league.

Phases of tournament

The first phase of the tournament will be hosted by the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The opening match will be between India and Sri Lanka, with Kumar Sangakkara as the captain of the Sri Lankan team. The second phase of the league will be held in Lucknow, and the third phase will be held in Raipur. The semi-finals and finals of the league will also be held in Raipur.

Eager to Represent IML – Sachin

Cricket icon and league ambassador Sachin Tendulkar said, “As the ambassador and face of IML, I am excited to lead India Masters and represent them in the league. The action on the field is going to be competitive and thrilling. All players are excited about the possibility of playing IML in multiple locations. This is an opportunity to inspire the next generation, as well as celebrate the game we all love.”

Brian Lara Excited

West Indies team captain Brian Lara said, “Returning to the field with such a talented group of players will be amazing. This format is fast-paced, exciting, and competitive – exactly what fans want.”

Unforgettable Experience – Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan said, “IML features the world’s best players – cricket legends and franchise competitors. This is going to be an unforgettable experience for both players and fans.”

Another Chance is Thrilling – Kallis

South Africa captain Jacques Kallis said, “Getting another chance to play in such a competitive environment is thrilling. IML will not only showcase our talent but also our passion for the game.”

Better for the Fans – Watson

Australia captain Shane Watson said, “It’s incredible to see so many cricket legends together in one league. I’m excited to lead Australia and hope to present something better for the fans.”

Unforgettable Moments- Sangakkara

Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara said, “Playing against the best again will be special. Fans will get to see competitive cricket and relive some unforgettable moments.”

This League is Going to be Exciting – Gavaskar

League Commissioner Sunil Gavaskar said, “The best players from every country will participate in the International Masters League. For them, it’s a great opportunity to showcase their skills and prove to the world that they still have it in them. This is going to be an exciting league with close matches. I’m sure it will be a treat for everyone who comes to the stadium and watches on television.

News / Sports / International Masters League from November 17: Know Participating Countries

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Sugar Mills, Warehouse Corporation Launching A Scheme Like OPS for Employees

Special

Sugar Mills, Warehouse Corporation Launching A Scheme Like OPS for Employees

in 4 hours

Know the Success Story of SP Pooja Awana, cleared UPSC at 22

Education News

Know the Success Story of SP Pooja Awana, cleared UPSC at 22

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

Special

Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

in 4 hours

RAS 2022: Over 2 lakh applicants for 733 posts

Exam

RAS 2022: Over 2 lakh applicants for 733 posts

in 4 hours

Latest Sports

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Update About Finals

Sports

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Update About Finals

in 5 hours

Ind vs Aus: Harvansh Pangalia hits a powerful century, India scores 492 runs in the first innings

Cricket News

Ind vs Aus: Harvansh Pangalia hits a powerful century, India scores 492 runs in the first innings

in 4 hours

Return of Indian Cricket Team in Hong Kong Sixes After Seven Years

Sports

Return of Indian Cricket Team in Hong Kong Sixes After Seven Years

15 hours ago

Women’s T20 World Cup: India’s semi-final hopes still uncertain despite beating Pakistan

Cricket News

Women’s T20 World Cup: India’s semi-final hopes still uncertain despite beating Pakistan

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.