IPL 2025: Dhoni Oldest, Several Players Defying Age

Retirement Remains a Mystery Since crossing the age of 40, Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL has been a subject of constant speculation each season. Yet, Dhoni returns to the field each subsequent season with renewed vigour and energy. Dhoni has always maintained that age is just a number. As long as his passion for the game and his desire to play remain, he will continue to participate in this league.

Dhoni Now Focuses on Enjoying the Game Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to five championship titles, now plays primarily for the enjoyment of the game. He has relinquished his captaincy, handing the responsibility to young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni joined Chennai Super Kings as captain in 2008 and led the team until 2023. He captained Chennai in 235 matches, leading them to victory in 142. During this period, Chennai lost 90 matches, with 2 ending in no result and one tie. He has scored 5,243 runs in 264 matches, including 24 half-centuries.

Harbhajan Singh Amazed by Dhoni’s Fitness Playing cricket at 43 is no easy feat. Dhoni has been battling a knee problem for a while, but he meticulously maintains his fitness. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh commented, “I recently met Dhoni and was astonished by his fitness.” Bhajji added, “I met Mahi recently at a wedding. He looked incredibly fit and strong. I told him, ‘What you’re doing at this age is incredibly difficult.’ Dhoni replied, ‘Yes, it’s difficult, but it’s the one thing that brings me immense joy.'”

7️⃣ on L♾️P 🦁🚁#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/TDWRLfoqNN — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 19, 2025 Four Other Veterans Defying Age Du Plessis, Another 40+ Player This Season 40-year-old Faf du Plessis will play for Delhi Capitals this season. The former South African batsman is the second player over 40 in this season. This might be his last IPL. He has scored 4571 runs in 145 matches, including 37 half-centuries. 40-year-old Faf du Plessis will play for Delhi Capitals this season. The former South African batsman is the second player over 40 in this season. This might be his last IPL. He has scored 4571 runs in 145 matches, including 37 half-centuries.

Ashwin to Play for Chennai Super Kings 38-year-old Ravichandran Ashwin will play for Chennai Super Kings. Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, played for Rajasthan Royals last year. He has taken 180 wickets in 212 matches and scored 800 runs.

Rohit Sharma to Play for Mumbai 37-year-old Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain who has retired from T20 international cricket, holds the record of winning five titles for Mumbai under his captaincy. However, in this IPL, he will play for Mumbai as a batsman under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. He has scored 6,628 runs in 257 matches, including 2 centuries and 43 half-centuries.