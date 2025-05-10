IPL 2025: Major Update on Cancelled Punjab vs Delhi Match in Dharamshala

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was suspended due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. A major update has now emerged regarding whether or not this match will be replayed.

•May 10, 2025 / 01:09 pm• Patrika Desk

PBKS vs DC Match Update: The 58th match of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, played in Dharamshala, was stopped on Thursday due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The match was subsequently cancelled, but no points were awarded to either team in the IPL points table. On Friday, the BCCI took the significant decision to suspend the tournament for a week. Confusion remains regarding whether this match will be replayed. A major update has now emerged.

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals to Replay Match According to a report in the Indian Express, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be replayed when IPL 2025 resumes. It is expected that the BCCI may make a decision on the tournament's continuation within the next week. Delhi Capitals Vs PBKS will re-start when IPL 2025 resumes. (Express Sports). pic.twitter.com/blvTi9ANsw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2025 Both Teams Remain in Playoff Contention Punjab Kings had made a strong start against Delhi Capitals in the match. When the match was stopped, Punjab Kings' score was 122 runs for one wicket. This match was crucial for both teams' qualification for the knockout stages, as both are currently in contention for a playoff spot.