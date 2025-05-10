scriptIPL 2025: Major Update on Cancelled Punjab vs Delhi Match in Dharamshala | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Sports

IPL 2025: Major Update on Cancelled Punjab vs Delhi Match in Dharamshala

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was suspended due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. A major update has now emerged regarding whether or not this match will be replayed.

May 10, 2025 / 01:09 pm

Patrika Desk

PBKS vs DC
PBKS vs DC Match Update: The 58th match of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, played in Dharamshala, was stopped on Thursday due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The match was subsequently cancelled, but no points were awarded to either team in the IPL points table. On Friday, the BCCI took the significant decision to suspend the tournament for a week. Confusion remains regarding whether this match will be replayed. A major update has now emerged.

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals to Replay Match

According to a report in the Indian Express, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be replayed when IPL 2025 resumes. It is expected that the BCCI may make a decision on the tournament’s continuation within the next week.

Both Teams Remain in Playoff Contention

Punjab Kings had made a strong start against Delhi Capitals in the match. When the match was stopped, Punjab Kings’ score was 122 runs for one wicket. This match was crucial for both teams’ qualification for the knockout stages, as both are currently in contention for a playoff spot.

News / Sports / IPL 2025: Major Update on Cancelled Punjab vs Delhi Match in Dharamshala

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan Targeted 26 Indian Locations: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

National News

Pakistan Targeted 26 Indian Locations: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

in 3 hours

Rajasthan: Barmer Under Lockdown Amidst Red Alert

Special

Rajasthan: Barmer Under Lockdown Amidst Red Alert

in 5 hours

China Intensifies Espionage Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

National News

China Intensifies Espionage Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

23 minutes ago

Banks to Open in 7 Rajasthan Border Districts Despite India-Pakistan Tensions

Special

Banks to Open in 7 Rajasthan Border Districts Despite India-Pakistan Tensions

in 1 hour

Latest Sports

IPL 2025 Suspended: No Matches for a Week, Says BCCI in New Update

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Suspended: No Matches for a Week, Says BCCI in New Update

17 hours ago

IPL 2025 Cancellation Possible Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions: BCCI to Decide Today

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Cancellation Possible Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions: BCCI to Decide Today

1 day ago

MS Dhoni on IPL Retirement: Not even thinking about quitting, reveals what he does in off-season

Cricket News

MS Dhoni on IPL Retirement: Not even thinking about quitting, reveals what he does in off-season

2 days ago

Post Rohit Sharma Retirement: BCCI Likely to Appoint One of These Two Players as Captain

Cricket News

Post Rohit Sharma Retirement: BCCI Likely to Appoint One of These Two Players as Captain

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.