IPL 2025: Major Update on Cancelled Punjab vs Delhi Match in Dharamshala

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals to Replay Match According to a report in the Indian Express, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be replayed when IPL 2025 resumes. It is expected that the BCCI may make a decision on the tournament’s continuation within the next week.
Both Teams Remain in Playoff Contention Punjab Kings had made a strong start against Delhi Capitals in the match. When the match was stopped, Punjab Kings’ score was 122 runs for one wicket. This match was crucial for both teams’ qualification for the knockout stages, as both are currently in contention for a playoff spot.