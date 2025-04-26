scriptIPL 2025: Punjab Kings Aim for Top 4 Spot Against KKR | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Sports

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Aim for Top 4 Spot Against KKR

IPL 2025, KKR vs PBKS Match Today: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash at Eden Gardens on Saturday, 26 April, in the IPL 2025. All eyes will be on several star players, including Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane, in this highly anticipated match.

BharatApr 26, 2025 / 01:34 pm

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025, KKR vs PBKS Match Today: Kolkata Knight Riders will face Punjab Kings today, Saturday, 26 April, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in the 44th match of IPL 2025. KKR are currently seventh in the points table with only 3 wins from 8 matches. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are fifth with 10 points. A win for Punjab today would propel them into the top 4, overtaking the Mumbai Indians. KKR, coming off two consecutive losses, will be looking to avoid another defeat which could severely hamper their playoff chances. This match is crucial for both teams as they aim to strengthen their positions. Several star players will be in action, making it a highly anticipated encounter.

Venkatesh Iyer vs Marco Jansen

KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer has had a disappointing season so far. In 6 innings, he has three single-digit scores and a disappointing 14 runs off 19 balls against the Gujarat Titans. Punjab’s fast bowler, Marco Jansen, poses a significant threat to him, having dismissed him three times in four innings. Venkatesh’s average against Jansen is a mere 4.67, and Jansen’s ability to bowl effectively in the middle overs adds to the challenge. Their clash will be a key battle to watch.

Shreyas Iyer vs Andre Russell

Shreyas Iyer started the season strongly but has faltered in some recent innings. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell (आंद्रे रसेल) has also had a mediocre performance with both bat and ball, but his record against Shreyas is impressive. Russell has dismissed Shreyas 5 times in 9 matches, with Shreyas managing only 63 runs at an average of 12.6 against him.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Resurgence

Punjab Kings’ Yuzvendra Chahal has found his rhythm after a slow start to the season. He has taken 7 wickets in his last three matches, including 4 against KKR. Chahal’s success stems from his variations in bounce, flight, and spin, strengthening Punjab Kings’ middle-overs attack.

Big Innings Expected from Rahane and Raghuvanshi

KKR’s batting has underperformed this season. Last season’s star, Sunil Narine, has been completely ineffective. Apart from Ajinkya Rahane (271 runs) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, the other batsmen have disappointed. In bowling, Harshit Rana (11 wickets), Varun Chakravarthy (10 wickets), and Vaibhav Arora (9 wickets) have performed well and will carry significant responsibility against Punjab Kings.

Another Strong Start Expected from Prabhsimran and Priyansh

In Punjab Kings’ batting, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have excelled in the powerplay. Punjab Kings have the best run rate in the powerplay among all teams at 10.67. However, their powerplay wicket tally is a joint-lowest at only 10 wickets. Both teams have weaknesses in their middle order (numbers 4 to 7). KKR’s average at this position is the worst at 20.47, while PBKS’s average of 23.90 is not much better. Shreyas Iyer’s performance has also varied significantly between home and away matches. His average at home is only 6.25, compared to 119 away.

Pitch Favours Batsmen

The Eden Gardens pitch is generally conducive to batting, although spinners did get some turn in a recent match against Gujarat Titans. Despite the possibility of dew, the pitch remains the same. The team winning the toss might opt to bat first. For KKR, this match is a ‘do-or-die’ situation, while Punjab Kings will aim to further consolidate their position. The match promises to be a thrilling contest.

KKR Holds Head-to-Head Advantage at Eden Gardens

In terms of head-to-head record, KKR has a significant advantage, winning 21 out of 34 matches against Punjab Kings, who have won 13. KKR’s record at Eden Gardens is also impressive, with 9 wins out of 13 matches. However, Punjab Kings have gained the upper hand in recent encounters.

News / Sports / IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Aim for Top 4 Spot Against KKR

