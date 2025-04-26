IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Aim for Top 4 Spot Against KKR

Venkatesh Iyer vs Marco Jansen KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer has had a disappointing season so far. In 6 innings, he has three single-digit scores and a disappointing 14 runs off 19 balls against the Gujarat Titans. Punjab’s fast bowler, Marco Jansen, poses a significant threat to him, having dismissed him three times in four innings. Venkatesh’s average against Jansen is a mere 4.67, and Jansen’s ability to bowl effectively in the middle overs adds to the challenge. Their clash will be a key battle to watch.

Shreyas Iyer vs Andre Russell Shreyas Iyer started the season strongly but has faltered in some recent innings. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell (आंद्रे रसेल) has also had a mediocre performance with both bat and ball, but his record against Shreyas is impressive. Russell has dismissed Shreyas 5 times in 9 matches, with Shreyas managing only 63 runs at an average of 12.6 against him.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Resurgence Punjab Kings’ Yuzvendra Chahal has found his rhythm after a slow start to the season. He has taken 7 wickets in his last three matches, including 4 against KKR. Chahal’s success stems from his variations in bounce, flight, and spin, strengthening Punjab Kings’ middle-overs attack.

Big Innings Expected from Rahane and Raghuvanshi KKR’s batting has underperformed this season. Last season’s star, Sunil Narine, has been completely ineffective. Apart from Ajinkya Rahane (271 runs) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, the other batsmen have disappointed. In bowling, Harshit Rana (11 wickets), Varun Chakravarthy (10 wickets), and Vaibhav Arora (9 wickets) have performed well and will carry significant responsibility against Punjab Kings.

Another Strong Start Expected from Prabhsimran and Priyansh In Punjab Kings’ batting, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have excelled in the powerplay. Punjab Kings have the best run rate in the powerplay among all teams at 10.67. However, their powerplay wicket tally is a joint-lowest at only 10 wickets. Both teams have weaknesses in their middle order (numbers 4 to 7). KKR’s average at this position is the worst at 20.47, while PBKS’s average of 23.90 is not much better. Shreyas Iyer’s performance has also varied significantly between home and away matches. His average at home is only 6.25, compared to 119 away.

Pitch Favours Batsmen The Eden Gardens pitch is generally conducive to batting, although spinners did get some turn in a recent match against Gujarat Titans. Despite the possibility of dew, the pitch remains the same. The team winning the toss might opt to bat first. For KKR, this match is a ‘do-or-die’ situation, while Punjab Kings will aim to further consolidate their position. The match promises to be a thrilling contest.