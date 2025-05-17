scriptIPL 2025 Restart: Points Table Update and Match Preview | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025 Restart: Points Table Update and Match Preview

Today, May 17th, the 58th match of the season will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Let’s take a look at the current points table before the match.

May 17, 2025 / 12:25 pm

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 Points Table Update: Due to tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI had suspended IPL 2025. With the restoration of peace, the board announced the restart of the tournament. The IPL is set to resume today, 17 May, with a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. This match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST.

Gujarat and RCB’s Playoff Spots Almost Certain

Gujarat Titans and RCB’s places in the playoffs are almost certain. Both teams need to win just one of their remaining three matches to officially qualify. GT is currently at the top with 16 points, while RCB is in second place with the same number of points, but a lower net run rate than GT.

Punjab Kings Need Two Wins

Punjab Kings, currently in third place with 15 points, needs to win two of their remaining three matches to secure a playoff spot. Mumbai Indians, in fourth place with 14 points, must win both of their remaining matches. Delhi Capitals has 13 points from 11 matches and needs to win at least two more to qualify. Kolkata Knight Riders, with 11 points from 12 matches, is in sixth place. Even if they win both their remaining matches, their qualification will depend on other teams’ results. Similarly, Lucknow Super Giants needs to win all three of its remaining matches by significant margins.

