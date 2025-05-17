IPL 2025 Restart: Points Table Update and Match Preview

Gujarat and RCB’s Playoff Spots Almost Certain Gujarat Titans and RCB’s places in the playoffs are almost certain. Both teams need to win just one of their remaining three matches to officially qualify. GT is currently at the top with 16 points, while RCB is in second place with the same number of points, but a lower net run rate than GT.

Punjab Kings Need Two Wins Punjab Kings, currently in third place with 15 points, needs to win two of their remaining three matches to secure a playoff spot. Mumbai Indians, in fourth place with 14 points, must win both of their remaining matches. Delhi Capitals has 13 points from 11 matches and needs to win at least two more to qualify. Kolkata Knight Riders, with 11 points from 12 matches, is in sixth place. Even if they win both their remaining matches, their qualification will depend on other teams’ results. Similarly, Lucknow Super Giants needs to win all three of its remaining matches by significant margins.