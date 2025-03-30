scriptIPL 2025 Super Sunday: Double Header Featuring Star-Studded Clashes | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Super Sunday: Double Header Featuring Star-Studded Clashes

IPL 2025 Second Double Header: Two matches will be played today, 30th March, as part of a Super Sunday double header in IPL 2025. The first match will see Delhi Capitals clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad, while the second match will feature Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings. At what time can fans enjoy these matches? Let’s find out.

BharatMar 30, 2025 / 10:30 am

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 2nd Double Header: The Indian Premier League 2025 will feature its second double-header on Super Sunday, 30th March. The first match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The second match of the day will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, featuring Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings. Cricket fans can enjoy these matches at different times.

First Match: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

In the IPL 2025 Super Sunday, the first encounter will be between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. All eyes will once again be on Hyderabad’s batsmen, known for their big scores. A key highlight will be Travis Head facing his Australian teammate, star pacer Mitchell Starc. The toss for this match will be at 3 PM IST, with both teams announcing their playing XIs at the same time. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Second Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

The second match of the day will be between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. All eyes will be on the legendary MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson. The toss for this match will be at 7 PM IST, with both teams announcing their playing XIs at the same time. The match will begin at 7 PM IST.

Current Status of the Four Teams in IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals have played one match so far and are in fifth place with two points and a net run rate of +0.371. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi’s opponents today, are in sixth place with two points from two matches (one loss), and a net run rate of -0.128. CSK, having lost one out of two matches, is in eighth place with two points and a net run rate of -1.013. Rajasthan Royals, their opponents today, are at the bottom of the points table in tenth place after losing both their matches.

IPL 2025 Super Sunday: Double Header Featuring Star-Studded Clashes

