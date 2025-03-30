IPL 2025 Super Sunday: Double Header Featuring Star-Studded Clashes

The second match of the day will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, featuring Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings. Cricket fans can enjoy these matches at different times. First Match: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad In the IPL 2025 Super Sunday, the first encounter will be between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. All eyes will once again be on Hyderabad’s batsmen, known for their big scores. A key highlight will be Travis Head facing his Australian teammate, star pacer Mitchell Starc. The toss for this match will be at 3 PM IST, with both teams announcing their playing XIs at the same time. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Second Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings The second match of the day will be between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. All eyes will be on the legendary MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson. The toss for this match will be at 7 PM IST, with both teams announcing their playing XIs at the same time. The match will begin at 7 PM IST.