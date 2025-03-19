scriptIPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Appointed Mumbai Indians Captain | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Appointed Mumbai Indians Captain

Mumbai Indians (MI) have appointed explosive batsman Suryakumar Yadav as their captain for the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

BharatMar 19, 2025 / 03:14 pm

Patrika Desk

Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025: Five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) have appointed explosive batsman Suryakumar Yadav as their captain for their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. Mumbai will play their first match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on 23 March.
Regular captain Hardik Pandya will be unable to play in the first match due to a one-match ban for slow over-rate offences. In his absence, key batsman Suryakumar Yadav will captain the team. During IPL 2024, under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, Mumbai Indians were found guilty of slow over-rate offences in three matches, resulting in a one-match ban.
Responding to a question regarding Mumbai Indians’ captaincy at a pre-season press conference, Hardik Pandya stated, “Suryakumar Yadav is currently the captain of the Indian T20 team. Therefore, in my absence, Suryakumar Yadav is the most suitable choice to captain the Mumbai Indians team. He will be seen fulfilling this responsibility in the match against Chennai Super Kings.”
Hardik Pandya also stated that he considers himself fortunate to have three great captains in his team: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah, who will provide crucial advice when needed.

Suryakumar Yadav has captained only one IPL match so far, which his team won. He took charge of the team against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023 when then-captain Rohit Sharma was unavailable.

