The winning team of IPL 2025 will receive ₹20 crore as a prize, while the runner-up team will receive ₹12.5 crore. This prize money is higher than that of the Champions Trophy 2025. India won the Champions Trophy 2025 title; the ICC awarded them ₹19.41 crore as winners. In addition, the team finishing third will receive ₹7 crore, and the team finishing fourth will receive ₹6.5 crore.

Prize Money for Different Categories

Orange Cap (highest run-scorer): ₹15 lakh

Purple Cap (highest wicket-taker): ₹15 lakh

Emerging Player Award: ₹20 lakh

Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award: ₹12 lakh