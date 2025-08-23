Khelo India: Kashmir's Sajjad and Mohammad Hussain Win Silver

Khelo India Water Sports: The Khelo India Water Sports festival, currently underway in Srinagar, is providing a platform for local talent to showcase their abilities. Local athletes are winning medals and gaining national recognition, thereby enhancing Jammu and Kashmir's reputation in the sporting arena.
The young duo of Sajjad and Mohammad Hussain brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by winning a silver medal in the 500-metre C-2 (canoe doubles) event in kayaking-canoeing. Mohammad Hussain also secured a bronze medal in the 1000-metre C-1 (canoe singles) event. Sajjad and Mohammad Hussain are trainees at the SAI Jammu centre. This centre is being successfully operated at the state-of-the-art Water Sports Centre located in Nehru Park, Srinagar, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.
Speaking to IANS, Mohammad Hussain said, “This is the first time such an event is being held in Jammu and Kashmir. It is very important for us. We have also won two medals. After India did not win a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, the government's focus has increased on investing in athletes. The impact of this is also visible. We are winning medals in global tournaments. I want to represent India in canoeing at the Olympics.” Sajjad Hussain, speaking to IANS, said, “We want to credit our coach for the medal. My goal is to win a medal for the country at the Olympics.”
Coach Zulfiqar Ali Bhatt said, “This is just the beginning for us. Our long-term goal is to win a medal at the Olympics. But we don't have the necessary resources for Olympic preparation. The central government and the Jammu and Kashmir government should jointly provide resources. We already have the natural resources. If the government provides the necessary resources, we can achieve our Olympic dream.”
Located on the banks of Dal Lake, this centre, with its modern facilities, professional coaching, and world-class equipment, has emerged as a hub for nurturing young water sports talent. Nuzhat Gul, Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, personally met the medal-winning athletes. She congratulated them on their outstanding performance and appreciated their determination and discipline.
Nuzhat Gul stated that these achievements reflect the transformative role being played by the Nehru Park Water Sports Centre in shaping the future of water sports in the region. The Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 will conclude on 23 August.
The competition, taking place in the prestigious Dal Lake, has attracted canoeing, kayaking, and rowing athletes from across the country. For the local community, Sajjad and Mohammad Hussain's medal wins serve as an inspiration. Their success is proof that with the right infrastructure and support, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir can achieve excellence at national and international levels.