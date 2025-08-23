Khelo India: Kashmir's Sajjad and Mohammad Hussain Win Silver

Speaking to IANS, Mohammad Hussain said, “This is the first time such an event is being held in Jammu and Kashmir. It is very important for us. We have also won two medals. After India did not win a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, the government's focus has increased on investing in athletes. The impact of this is also visible. We are winning medals in global tournaments. I want to represent India in canoeing at the Olympics.” Sajjad Hussain, speaking to IANS, said, “We want to credit our coach for the medal. My goal is to win a medal for the country at the Olympics.”