Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Kicks Off in Delhi

Origins of the Game Kho-Kho is an ancient game from the Asian continent. In India, it is the second most popular village game after Kabaddi. It is believed to have originated during the time of the Mahabharata, although documented evidence suggests it has been played since the 4th century BC. In India, the game originated in Maharashtra.

Rules Formalised in 1914 The rules and structure of Kho-Kho were officially formalised in 1914 by the Deccan Gymkhana Club in Pune. The first Kho-Kho rule book was written by Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Kho-Kho was included as a demonstration sport in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Team Structure – 15 players are selected for the team, 12 take the field. – Each team fields 12 players; 9 play actively, and 3 are substitutes. – Each team gets two innings of 7 minutes each. One inning involves defence, and the other involves attack.

The ‘Vazir’ – A Key Player A new position, called ‘Vazir’ (Minister), has been introduced in the Kho-Kho World Cup. Similar to chess, the ‘Vazir’ can move in any direction. Pratik Waikar, captain of the Indian men’s team, will play the ‘Vazir’ role.

Aiming for Asian and Olympic Inclusion Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Indian Kho-Kho Federation, stated that 55 countries currently play the game. This number is expected to reach 90 by the end of next year. The goal is to include Kho-Kho in the Asian Games by 2030 and the Olympic Games by 2032.