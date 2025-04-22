KKR Captain Rahane's Disappointment After Fifth IPL 2025 Loss to GT

scriptKKR Captain Rahane's Disappointment After Fifth IPL 2025 Loss to GT | Latest News | Patrika News
KKR vs GT Highlights: In their 8th match of IPL 2025, KKR suffered their 5th defeat against Gujarat Titans. Following this loss, captain Ajinkya Rahane (अजिंक्‍य appeared extremely disappointed.

BharatApr 22, 2025 / 08:24 am

Patrika Desk

KKR vs GT Highlights: The 39th match of IPL 2025 was played on Monday at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens between KKR and GT.

After losing the toss and batting first, Gujarat Titans scored 198 runs for the loss of three wickets thanks to half-centuries by Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. In response, KKR could only manage 159 runs for the loss of eight wickets, despite a half-century by Ajinkya Rahane, losing by 39 runs. This is KKR’s fifth defeat in the tournament. With this loss, they have slipped to 7th position in the points table with 6 points. Rahane blamed his batsmen entirely for this defeat.

‘I felt the target was achievable’ – Rahane

After the match, Ajinkya Rahane said, “I felt that the target of 199 runs was achievable; we bowled well. When you are chasing 199, you expect a good start from your batsmen. But that’s where we’ve been struggling throughout the tournament. I felt the target was achievable, but our batting faltered. Now we need to learn quickly and keep moving forward.”

‘No complaints about the bowlers’

He said, “The wicket was a bit slow, but we thought if we could restrict them to under 200, it would be really good. We know these conditions well. We need to bat well in the middle overs. When you’re chasing a big target, you expect a good start from your openers. No complaints about the bowlers.”

‘You need to learn from your mistakes’

“You can’t think too much about the past. You need to learn from your mistakes. Always look for improvement even when you are performing well. As a batting unit, you need to be brave. You should capitalise on opportunities and maintain a positive mindset. If you think about getting out, you will get out. If you think about scoring runs, that’s what happens. Ankush is batting really well. Today we also put pressure on the other boys to increase the run rate.”

