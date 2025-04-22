KKR Captain Rahane's Disappointment After Fifth IPL 2025 Loss to GT

‘I felt the target was achievable’ – Rahane After the match, Ajinkya Rahane said, “I felt that the target of 199 runs was achievable; we bowled well. When you are chasing 199, you expect a good start from your batsmen. But that’s where we’ve been struggling throughout the tournament. I felt the target was achievable, but our batting faltered. Now we need to learn quickly and keep moving forward.”

‘No complaints about the bowlers’ He said, “The wicket was a bit slow, but we thought if we could restrict them to under 200, it would be really good. We know these conditions well. We need to bat well in the middle overs. When you’re chasing a big target, you expect a good start from your openers. No complaints about the bowlers.”