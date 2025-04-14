scriptLSG vs CSK: Can Dhoni Turn Chennai's Luck Around, or Will Lucknow Continue Their Winning Streak? | Latest News | Patrika News
LSG vs CSK: Can Dhoni Turn Chennai's Luck Around, or Will Lucknow Continue Their Winning Streak?

LSG vs CSK Live Score Update: The 30th match of IPL 2025 between LSG and CSK will be played on 14 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

BharatApr 14, 2025 / 01:20 pm

Patrika Desk

LSG vs CSK
LSG vs CSK: The 30th match of IPL 2025 will be played today, 14 April, at the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Lucknow Super Giants will be captained by Rishabh Pant, while Chennai Super Kings will be led by MS Dhoni.
Lucknow Super Giants are currently fourth in the IPL 2025 points table with four wins and two losses from their six matches. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, however, are going through a rough patch. They are at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table with one win and five losses from their six matches.
This clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour earlier. A close contest is expected between the two teams. If Chennai Super Kings want to keep their playoff hopes alive, they must win all their remaining matches and improve their net run rate. Therefore, under MS Dhoni’s leadership, Chennai Super Kings will be desperate to end their losing streak.

