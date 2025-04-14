LSG vs CSK: Can Dhoni Turn Chennai's Luck Around, or Will Lucknow Continue Their Winning Streak?

Lucknow Super Giants are currently fourth in the IPL 2025 points table with four wins and two losses from their six matches. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, however, are going through a rough patch. They are at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table with one win and five losses from their six matches.

This clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour earlier. A close contest is expected between the two teams. If Chennai Super Kings want to keep their playoff hopes alive, they must win all their remaining matches and improve their net run rate. Therefore, under MS Dhoni’s leadership, Chennai Super Kings will be desperate to end their losing streak.