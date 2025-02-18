scriptMajor Setback for India Ahead of Champions Trophy: Bowling Coach Returns Home | Latest News | Patrika News
Major Setback for India Ahead of Champions Trophy: Bowling Coach Returns Home

Team India has suffered a major setback just before the start of the Champions Trophy 2025. Bowling coach Morne Morkel has abruptly left the team in Dubai and returned home due to personal reasons.

Feb 18, 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: The Indian team suffered a major setback just before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Bowling coach Morne Morkel has left the team in Dubai and returned home due to personal reasons. While the exact reason for Morkel’s departure to South Africa is unclear, speculation suggests the passing of his father. Morkel’s sudden departure could impact India’s Champions Trophy preparations, especially with Mohammed Shami struggling for form, and Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana having only recently made their ODI debuts.

Missed Training Session on 17 February

According to a report in TOI, bowling coach Morne Morkel arrived in the UAE with the Indian team on 15 February. He was present with the team at the ICC Academy for the afternoon training session on 16 February but missed the training session on 17 February. The report states that he has returned home. While it remains unclear what exactly transpired with the South African player, speculation points to the death of his father. Furthermore, there is no clarity on whether Morkel will be a part of the Champions Trophy 2025, and if so, when.

Increased Trouble for India Before Champions Trophy 2025?

The report further mentions that Rohit Sharma and company may take a break from training on Tuesday and will train on 19 February, on the eve of their first match against Bangladesh on 20 February. Morkel’s absence could now severely impact the team’s prospects in the tournament, considering Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the team and Mohammed Shami is in slightly poor form.

Pant Trains Without a Bandage

During the Indian team’s session on Sunday, left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant sustained an injury and was attended to by the team physio with an ice pack, eventually limping out of the session. Now Rishabh Pant appears fully fit. He trained without any bandage on his left knee.

Team India Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (ऋषभ पंत), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.

