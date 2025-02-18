Major Setback for India Ahead of Champions Trophy: Bowling Coach Returns Home

Missed Training Session on 17 February According to a report in TOI, bowling coach Morne Morkel arrived in the UAE with the Indian team on 15 February. He was present with the team at the ICC Academy for the afternoon training session on 16 February but missed the training session on 17 February. The report states that he has returned home. While it remains unclear what exactly transpired with the South African player, speculation points to the death of his father. Furthermore, there is no clarity on whether Morkel will be a part of the Champions Trophy 2025, and if so, when.

Increased Trouble for India Before Champions Trophy 2025? The report further mentions that Rohit Sharma and company may take a break from training on Tuesday and will train on 19 February, on the eve of their first match against Bangladesh on 20 February. Morkel’s absence could now severely impact the team’s prospects in the tournament, considering Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the team and Mohammed Shami is in slightly poor form.

Pant Trains Without a Bandage During the Indian team’s session on Sunday, left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant sustained an injury and was attended to by the team physio with an ice pack, eventually limping out of the session. Now Rishabh Pant appears fully fit. He trained without any bandage on his left knee.