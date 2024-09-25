Manu Bhaker-Neeraj Chopra: Are Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra really dating? Know the truth behind the viral video on social media

Rumors started with a viral video A video of Manu and Neeraj talking to each other has gone viral. As soon as they finish talking, Bhaker’s mother asks her daughter to take a photo with Chopra. In another video, Bhaker’s mother is seen talking to the javelin star. The video of Bhaker and Chopra’s conversation has sparked rumors of a crush between the two athletes. However, a section of social media users have criticized those who are spreading rumors of a relationship between the two.

“They are talking shyly, her mother is taking pictures; one user said, ‘Something is cooking in the air.’ Another user wrote, “Love is in the air, God bless these two and all others who are searching for their best in their respective fields.” A user criticized such comments, saying, “If a boy and girl talk nicely to each other, people in India start assuming things.” Another user responded, “What will people say?”

While Bhaker opened India’s account in Paris by winning bronze medals in the women’s 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol events, Chopra won a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw. Neeraj Chopra created history in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning a gold medal with a throw of 87.58m in the final. He became the first Indian field and track athlete to win an Olympic gold medal and the second individual gold medalist after shooter Abhinav Bindra in the prestigious competition.