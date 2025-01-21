Mohammed Shami Follows Strict Diet Plan for Team India Comeback, Gives Up Favourite Biryani

He even gave up his favourite biryani for over two months. According to reports, Bengal’s fast bowling coach, Shib Shankar Paul, praised Shami highly, noting his incredible hunger to return to international cricket. Shami’s Dedication Mohammed Shami returned to domestic cricket for Bengal in late 2024, playing a Ranji match and several Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches. According to Sportsboom.com, Bengal’s fast bowling coach, Shib Shankar Paul, claimed that Shami would arrive at the ground at 6 am, eager to run and practice. He would even continue bowling after matches concluded. This demonstrates a remarkable level of commitment from the player.

Eager for India Return He explained that fast bowlers take longer to recover from injuries. He revealed that bowlers typically don’t bowl after matches, but this wasn’t the case with Shami, who would bowl for an additional 30-45 minutes post-match. He mentioned that during domestic T20 matches, Shami was always the first player to arrive at the ground, even before the team’s scheduled arrival time.