scriptMohammed Shami Follows Strict Diet Plan for Team India Comeback, Gives Up Favourite Biryani | Mohammed Shami Follows Strict Diet Plan for Team India Comeback, Gives Up Favorite Biryani | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

Mohammed Shami Follows Strict Diet Plan for Team India Comeback, Gives Up Favourite Biryani

According to reports, Bengal’s fast bowling coach, Shib Shankar Paul, praised Shami highly, noting his incredible hunger to return to international cricket.

New DelhiJan 21, 2025 / 11:32 am

Patrika Desk

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami is set to return to international cricket after almost 14 months. His last match was the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Following an injury, Shami displayed immense dedication and passion in his comeback bid for the Indian cricket team, undertaking rigorous training and adhering to a strict diet plan.
He even gave up his favourite biryani for over two months. According to reports, Bengal’s fast bowling coach, Shib Shankar Paul, praised Shami highly, noting his incredible hunger to return to international cricket.

Shami’s Dedication

Mohammed Shami returned to domestic cricket for Bengal in late 2024, playing a Ranji match and several Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches. According to Sportsboom.com, Bengal’s fast bowling coach, Shib Shankar Paul, claimed that Shami would arrive at the ground at 6 am, eager to run and practice. He would even continue bowling after matches concluded. This demonstrates a remarkable level of commitment from the player.

Eager for India Return

He explained that fast bowlers take longer to recover from injuries. He revealed that bowlers typically don’t bowl after matches, but this wasn’t the case with Shami, who would bowl for an additional 30-45 minutes post-match. He mentioned that during domestic T20 matches, Shami was always the first player to arrive at the ground, even before the team’s scheduled arrival time.

Shami’s Strict Diet Plan

He further stated that Shami followed an extremely strict diet plan. Paul observed him eating only once a day. He mentioned Shami’s fondness for biryani, but revealed that he hadn’t seen him eat any in the past two months since his return. He hasn’t eaten biryani since his return to domestic cricket. To lose weight, Shami limited himself to a single meal a day.

News / Sports / Mohammed Shami Follows Strict Diet Plan for Team India Comeback, Gives Up Favourite Biryani

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed in Encounter

National News

Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed in Encounter

in 4 hours

Trump Reverses 78 Biden Decisions

World

Trump Reverses 78 Biden Decisions

in 4 hours

Kolkata Court Sentences Sanjay Roy to Life Imprisonment in RG Kar Doctor Murder Case

National News

Kolkata Court Sentences Sanjay Roy to Life Imprisonment in RG Kar Doctor Murder Case

15 hours ago

England Appoints New Vice-Captain Ahead of T20 Series Against India

Sports

England Appoints New Vice-Captain Ahead of T20 Series Against India

in 4 hours

Latest Sports

England Appoints New Vice-Captain Ahead of T20 Series Against India

Sports

England Appoints New Vice-Captain Ahead of T20 Series Against India

in 4 hours

Neeraj Chopra Marries Himani Mor: Details Revealed

Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra Marries Himani Mor: Details Revealed

20 hours ago

India Announces Champions Trophy Squad: 5 Players to Watch

Sports

India Announces Champions Trophy Squad: 5 Players to Watch

3 days ago

Raipur: Legend 90 League to Start on This Date, Many Icons to Play

Sports

Raipur: Legend 90 League to Start on This Date, Many Icons to Play

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.